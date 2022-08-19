2023 Kia EV6 GT brings 576 hp to its debut at The Quail

Think "The Quail" and your brain will likely conjure images of vintage iron rumbling authoritatively (but politely) along a grassy venue. In the company of luxury conveyances with double-digit cylinder counts, the 2023 Kia EV6 GT may seem like an outsider, but with 576 horsepower, its performance will certainly turn a few heads. GT marks the pinnacle of performance for Kia's new all-electric crossover (nope) SUV (come on) wagon (now we're talking), nearly doubling the existing GT Line's power output (a mere 325 horses) and cracking off a 0-60 sprint in just 3.4 seconds.

While acceleration is certainly the headliner, the GT offers more than just larger motors (215 hp front/361 hp in the rear) and a high-capacity (77.4 kW-hour) battery pack. The brakes, driveline (such as it is), chassis, steering and suspension all received their share of attention from Kia's engineers, and the interior and exterior were tweaked to make it easier to identify the GT as EV6's range-topper.

"The EV6 GT ushers in the next chapter of the Plan S electrification story for Kia, elevating the EV6’s thrilling performance and effortless drivability beyond expectations," said Steven Center, Kia America COO and vice president. "Moving toward our tailpipe zero-emissions goals has never been as exhilarating."

Among the EV6 GT's party pieces is a "Drift Mode" setting that lets the rear end get extra playful. The brakes were upgraded, with four-piston calipers and 15-inch rotors up front, plus enlarged (14.2-inch) rotors in the rear. The chassis was reinforced to help keep the GT's ample heft from twisting under the strain of the GT's 546 lb-ft of torque and an electronically controlled adaptive suspension and quick-ratio steering enhance the behind-the-wheel experience. While EVs are known more for their acceleration than top speed, it's worth noting that the EV6 GT's limiter doesn't kick in until 161 mph.

Speaking of, the interior gets some love too. The GT gets unique bucket seats and neon green dash inserts to go with unique exterior elements, including 21-inch wheels wrapped in performance rubber (Goodyear Eagle F1s, to be precise). The front and rear bumper treatments were also revised, but the changes were fairly subtle, all things considered.

The 2023 Kia EV6 GT will go on sale before the end of the year; look for pricing details closer to its launch in Q4.

