Kia has issued a recall that applies to approximately 28,000 units of the Sedona minivan and the Sorento crossover built during the 2016 model year. The affected vehicles are fitted with a faulty shift lock lever that makes it possible to shift out of park without applying the brakes.

Assigned recall number 22V-612 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the campaign includes 7,263 units of the 2016 Sedona built from April 27 to June 27, 2015, and 20,802 units of the 2016 Sorento manufactured between April 27 and July 9, 2015. That's a total of 28,065 cars in the United States, though Kia told the NHTSA it estimates the defect is present in about 1% of those.

The company traced the issue to the shift lock lever and holder in the shift lever assembly; these are the parts that keep the transmission locked in Park unless the driver presses on the brake pedal. The affected cars were built with shift lock holder components produced out of specification by a third-party supplier. As a result, it's possible to move the shift lever out of Park without pressing the brake pedal, even if the ignition isn't turned on. This in turn increases the risk of a rollaway, though Kia notes it's not aware of injuries or deaths linked to the defect.

Kia will notify owners of affected cars by mail starting October 7, 2022. They'll be asked to bring their car to the nearest authorized dealer, where a technician will inspect the shift lever assembly and replace the defective parts if necessary. Owners who have already paid to get the issue fixed are eligible to receive a refund. In the meantime, if you own a 2016 Sedona or Sorento, we suggest using the parking brake.