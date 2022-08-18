Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic First Drive: Silent electric utility

There are lots of reasons why electrification is all the rage in the automotive industry. Reduced emissions and dependence on oil are certainly high on the list, but so are performance and quietness. It’s for those reasons that the new Polaris Ranger Kinetic XP may be appealing to a wide-ranging swath of utility vehicle buyers. It’s fully electric, using technology developed with Zero Motorcycles in California, and, as we found after taking the machine out for several laps of a makeshift off-road course at increasingly high speeds, it’s also quiet, durable and highly capable.

It’s hard to say what will be the biggest draw for potential Polaris Ranger Kinetic buyers, but we’re going to guess the two biggest deciders will be performance and silence. Starting with the former, a swift kick of the accelerator pedal unleashes 110 horsepower and an impressive 140 pound-feet of torque and proves the Zero-sourced motor, controller and battery setup was a smart inclusion. As is the case with most electric drivetrains, the permanent-magnet AC motor delivers instant power from zero rpm, and the rush of electron-fueled acceleration comes on strong before tailing off right around the time most prudent pilots would probably be concerned that they are riding in a comparatively small and open vehicle with a short wheelbase and narrow track. Put simply, this thing feels almost too quick and powerful in its sportiest and fastest settings, which is exactly as it should be.

And then there’s the distinct lack of racket. Having driven and ridden in dozens of side-by-side utility vehicles, usually there’s a lot of shouting and hand signals between riders and passengers at speed. In the Ranger Kinetic, however, occupants can carry out regular conversations at normal decibel levels. From the outside, too, the Ranger Kinetic makes some noise over rutted and rocky pavement as bushings move, rocks ding and mud flies, but at more sedate speeds there’s nary a sound to be heard. For would-be buyers looking for a hunting rig, the Kinetic makes a lot of sense.

The Ranger XP Kinetic offers multiple drive modes that include a Standard option along with Sport and Eco+. Standard is, as its name implies, considered the normal mode to which most operators will default, and it offers some regenerative braking to help keep the battery charged. Eco+ piles on more regen and mutes throttle impulses as you’d expect. Sport amps up the throttle response and turns regen off entirely. We spent a lot of time in Sport as we flew through the forest, but missed the off-throttle regenerative brakes enough that we ended up back in Normal mode by the end of the day. Either way, the Kinetic felt like it responded about the same at full throttle, getting up toward its 60-ish-mph top speed in what feels like just a few hundred yards.

The Ranger XP Kinetic boasts 14 inches of ground clearance — that’s more than a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon or Ford Bronco Raptor — and has 10 inches of suspension travel front and rear. Its 3-foot by 3.5-foot rear tilting cargo box is 12.5 inches deep, and Polaris says it can haul up to 1,500 pounds in the bed. A 2-inch hitch receiver is rated to tow up to 2,500 pounds.