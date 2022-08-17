Acura ARX-06 race car revealed with V6 hybrid powertrain

There’s a new Acura race car on the block, and it’s called the ARX-06. It replaces the ARX-05, and Acura plans to race it in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar GTP Championship.

Unfortunately, Acura makes no mention of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in all of the details provided with the reveal. That said, it sure looks like a race car that could be made to meet all of the regulations to race in the new LMDh Hypercar class. Acura engineered a new 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that is paired up with a standardized electric system for hybridization. Acura says the 2.4-liter displacement is the smallest displacement engine the HPD team has made for endurance racing yet. It features a 90-degree V-angle, and it’s designed to run on more sustainable low-carbon fuel.

"We've gone in a new direction for HPD in the design of the ICE,” said Pierre Descamps, HPD's powertrain design leader for the ARX-06. “It is still a V6, which of course for Honda is well-known, but we have incorporated several new elements which we believe will make best use of the electric MGU and battery pack. Our new engine will rev to the maximum 10,000 rpm set by the rules, so it also makes a wonderful sound!"

The new bodywork penned by the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles sits on an ORECA chassis (one of the four chassis options required by IMSA and the WEC). Acura notes one big change versus the outgoing ARX-05 is found in the rearview mirrors. Designers were able to move them lower on the car, which improved both aerodynamic performance and visibility for the drivers.

Similar to years past, these new ARX-06 race cars will be run by Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing. They’ll make their debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona next year, where the Meyer Shank Racing team took first place earlier this year.

Related video: