Editors’ Picks July 2022 | Volvo XC60, 911 GT3 and a hot Hyundai

This latest rendition of Editors’ Picks sees us recognize some enthusiast-focused vehicles on both sides of the price spectrum and a luxury SUV. The 911 GT3 was an easy shoo-in, but the Hyundai Elantra N is what surprised us the most. We’re sad to see the Veloster N bow out after this year, but at least the N model in its place is a worthy one. In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in July that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2022 Volvo XC60



2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge

Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Volvo

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Zac Palmer

2022 Volvo XC60 Recharge Image Credit: Zac Palmer









































































Large-47673-2022ElantraN

Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47673-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47675-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47674-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47683-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47676-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47681-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47680-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47684-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47688-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47685-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47686-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47687-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47690-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47692-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47691-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47693-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47695-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47696-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47698-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47702-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47705-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47706-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47708-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47709-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47710-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47711-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47713-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47723-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47724-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47725-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47728-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47729-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47735-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47738-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47739-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47744-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47746-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47747-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai

Large-47751-2022ElantraN Image Credit: Hyundai















































































2022 Porsche 911 GT3

Image Credit: Zac Palmer