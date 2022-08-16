2023 Mazda 3 gets a power and price bump

One of our favorite compacts, the Mazda 3, is getting some small changes for the 2023 model year. Most notably, naturally aspirated versions will receive a small increase in both horsepower and fuel economy. Meanwhile, prices eke upward across the board for all trim levels.

Thanks to some tweaking of its responsive 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G inline-four, the Mazda 3 will now generate 191 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. That represents a 5-pony growth, while torque stays the same. Turbo models generate the same 250-horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque on 93 octane fuel (227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet on 87 octane).

Even better, the boost comes with better fuel economy figures due to an improved cylinder deactivation algorithm. Mazda says it now returns an estimated 28 mpg city and 37 mpg highway, for a combined 31 mpg. Compare that to the outgoing model's 26 city, 35 highway, and 30 mpg combined. If you're in the market for a Mazda 3 with the non-turbo 2.5, you'll probably want to wait.

For any other trim, you'll want to buy yours right now, because prices are going up for 2023. Starting with the sedan, the base 2.0-liter has been axed, making the 2.5 S the entry point. The $23,615 base price is a $450 increase and includes a $1,065 destination fee. From there, the Select trim moves up by $500 to $25,015, Preferred by $450 to $26,615, and Carbon Edition creeps up by $450 to $28,265. The Premium soars by $1,700 to $30,465. Unfortunately the more affordable 2.5 Turbo trim is no more, so the only way to get into a forced induction sedan is with the 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus, which costs $35,065, a $550 increase from this year.

Hatchback 3s have always had a $1,000 premium over sedan models, and for 2023 they see identical upticks at each trim level. However, Mazda continues to offer the hatch in an exclusive 6-speed manual with Premium trim for $30,215, a $450 bump. Unlike the sedan, the 2.5 Turbo trim level still exists for the hatch, and that can be had for $33,515, an increase of $550.

Despite these price hikes, the Mazda 3 is still an excellent car for the money. It compares favorably, and in some ways even exceeds, options from European luxury brands like the Audi A3. The 2023 Mazda 3 hatchback will arrive at dealers first this fall. The sedan will follow in the winter.

