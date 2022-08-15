1-of-13 AMG Hammer hammers for a stunning price

Looking at auto auction prices, it’d be easy to think you’ll never afford an enthusiast car ever again. Everything from low-mileage Aston Martins to daily-driven Camrys are drawing far more than anyone expects on the auction block. However, one car just sold for an unsurprisingly massive amount. This 1988 Mercedes-Benz 6.0-liter AMG Hammer Coupe sports just over 19,000 miles in an immaculate condition and is a story that has to be heard to be believed.

As The MB Market reports, the car is one of just 13 Hammers produced by AMG North America. Its looks are tame by today’s sports car standards, as there are no outward indications that you’re looking at an ultra-special car. AMG fitted 17-inch wheels, unique springs, shocks and a sports exhaust. Power for the beast comes from a 6.0-liter V8, making around 385 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque.

This car's backstory makes it even more interesting than its pedigree. As told by Ed Bolian of VinWiki, the original owner packed the car with drugs and went on a high-speed run to Vegas. He was promptly arrested for possession of cocaine and quaaludes, earning the car the nickname “The Cocaine Hammer.”

The car’s odometer shows just 19,417 miles, and there’s minimal indication of use, so the buyer got quite a car. Interestingly, the auction experienced technical issues in the final moments of bidding that left some well-heeled hopefuls unable to connect to the MB Market’s site. To make things as fair as possible, the auction house opened a sealed “best-and-final-offer” bid for those who reported issues.

The final price came to $761,800, a hefty sum for any car, but the Hammer’s rarity and this car’s condition make for a desirable auction item. In the VinWiki video, Bolian explains that there are sedans, coupes, and even a manual variant floating around, but at the end of the day, there are only 13 of these things in the world.