This zero-emission antarctic vehicle is ready for subzero temperatures

The frigid cold temperatures of Antarctica are nothing to be messed with, and to preserve the environmental elegance of the frozen tundra an electric vehicle was created to not only eliminate emissions, but also tackle the harsh terrain in subzero conditions. Venturi Antarctica is a fully electric research vehicle designed for the extreme cold Antarctic conditions. The 5,500-pound tracked electric vehicle is equipped with two electric motors. Each motor produces 60 kW of power. The onboard battery has a capacity of 52.6 kWh which provides an estimated range of 31 to 124 miles. The Venturi Antarctica can carry up to 6 people while housing equipment and a second battery. Currently, Venturi is stationed at the Princess Elisabeth Antarctic research station in Antarctica. Would you take this EV for a spin?

