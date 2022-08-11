2023 Jeep Gladiator gets head-turning High Velocity Yellow paint

Jeep's Wrangler-based Gladiator pickup is available in yellow from the factory for the first time. The 2023 model year brings a new optional color to the palette called High Velocity Yellow that has been offered on every variant of the Wrangler since the 2022 model year.

Painting a car in yellow is delicate; it's a color often associated with taxi cabs. High Velocity Yellow won't make your Gladiator look like a Checker Marathon because it's a more vibrant shade that almost borders on lime green. It's arguably the most head-turning color available.

If you want a more low-key look, Jeep also offers the 2023 Gladiator in Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue, Sarge Green, Silver Zynith, Sting-Gray, Granite Crystal, Black, and Bright White. All of these colors were offered during the 2022 model year. It looks like Gobi — a beige-like shade named after the Gobi Desert and marketed as a limited-run color — is not returning to the list of options for the 2023 model year, however.

Gladiator buyers can order High Velocity Yellow on every trim in the lineup, including Sport, Overland, Rubicon, and Mojave. The color is priced at $395, which is what Jeep charges for most of the other colors. Bright White is the only color that's standard.