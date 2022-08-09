  2. Recalls
Recalls

Ferrari recalling cars over 17 years for brakes that could fail

Recall spans models from the 2005 430 through the 2022 Portofino

Aug 9th 2022 at 2:42PM

The most important feature on any car is its braking system, and that was never more true than on a Ferrari. Thousands of Ferraris sold in the U.S. since 2005 are subject to a recall for a brake problem that potentially could cause a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that the recall affects some 23,555 vehicles with a brake fluid reservoir cap that "may not vent properly, creating a vacuum inside the brake fluid reservoir, and resulting in a brake fluid leak that may lead to a partial or total loss of brake function."

Ferrari says certain examples of these models are affected:

  • 2005-2009 430
  • 2019-2020 488 Pista
  • 2016 F60 America
  • 2005-2011 612 Scaglietti
  • 2010-2011 612
  • 2018-2022 812
  • 2020-2022 F8 Spider
  • 2020-2022 F8 Tributo
  • 2021-2022 Roma
  • 2009-2017 California
  • 2015-2017 California T
  • 2013-2017 F12 Berlinetta
  • 2017 F12 TDF
  • 2012-2016 FF
  • 2017-2020 GTC4 Lusso
  • 2018-2020 GTC4 Lusso T
  • 2013-2015 LaFerrari
  • 2017 LaFerrari Aperta
  • 2019-2022 Portofino

The fix is simple, and unlike most things on a Ferrari, it's free. Ferrari will replace the brake reservoir cap and update the vehicle's software to show a warning light for low brake fluid. 

If you own one of these models, be on the lookout for a letter that's expected to arrive by Sept. 24. Or better yet, go to NHTSA's recall website and enter your Ferrari's VIN number. You can also call the NHTSA hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or call Ferrari customer service at 1-201-816-2668.

You can reference Ferrari's recall number for this campaign: RC 80. This recall is an expansion of NHTSA recall 21V-833.

 

 
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X