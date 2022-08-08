2024 Kia EV9 sheds camouflage in new spy photos

As its 2023 launch approaches, the Kia EV9 electric SUV is slowly shedding its camouflage. Our latest look comes from a spy photographer who caught the EV9 testing at the Nurbürgring. It shows off some additional details that were previously covered up with thick wrappings.

On the whole, the EV9 is looking a bit rounder and softer than its concept (don't we all, though?). In fact, the wheel arches are actually round, rather than the more trapezoidal concept arches. It also looks like it sits lower and has proportions more like a front-drive-based SUV.

There's still plenty from the concept that has carried over, though. The SUV still is boxy overall, and the front fascia is still tall, broad and imposing. At the back, we can clearly see the taillights are nearly unchanged with elements running up and down the tailgate and rear pillars, and inward under the rear window. The taillights as well as as some creases in the sides of the SUV emphasize the width of the fenders. Flush-fitting door handles maintain the concept's smooth sides.

The EV9 will launch in the U.S. in the second half of 2023. It will feature the E-GMP platform like its smaller cousin the EV6. That means an 800-volt electrical system capable of up to 350-kW fast charging. Kia claimed a range of 300 miles for the concept, which seems plausible. It will likely be offered with a choice of a single rear motor and rear drive or dual front and rear motors for all-wheel drive.

