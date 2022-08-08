Volkswagen recalls 2022 Golf GTI and Golf R over overly sensitive switch

Volkswagen has issued a recall that includes over 2,200 units of the 2022 Golf GTI and the 2022 Golf R. The cars affected in the campaign are fitted with a sunroof switch that's too sensitive to meet federal safety regulations, according to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Assigned recall number 22V-542, the campaign includes 523 examples of the Golf R built between December 8, 2021, and April 25, 2022, plus 1,715 units of the GTI manufactured from December 14, 2021, to May 6, 2022. The company explains that these cars are fitted with a touch-sensitive sunroof switch whose slider area is "too sensitive." How sensitive is too sensitive? According to NHTSA, the part is non-compliant with regulations when it can be activated with the "with the FMVSS118 test steel ball" in spite of the anti-pinch protection system.

Even if you don't regularly travel with the FMVSS118 test steel ball, Volkswagen explains "a sunroof switch that is inadvertently pressed can result in unintended auto-closure of the sunroof, increasing the risk of injury." Owners of affected cars will be notified starting on September 23, 2022. They'll be asked to bring their car into the nearest authorized dealership to get the sunroof switch replaced free of charge. The updated part, which is provided by a third-party supplier, is compliant with regulations because its capacitive parameters were updated.

Only cars built during the 2022 model year are part of the campaign. The 2023 models, which received several updates, are not in it.

