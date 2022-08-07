Maserati offers Extra10 limited powertrain warranty on all new vehicles

Maserati is still trying to get its sales forecasts to match its sales results. A raft of new product should keep the Italians on the list of vehicles to compare when shopping for luxury performance, but reliability concerns continue to cast shadows. With the Grecale on the way, Maserati will likely begin luring buyers focused a lot more on reliability than the usual Quattroporte owner. To address potential mechanical doubts, Maserati's offering a new Extra10 Warranty Program around the world on every new model to allay some fears. The 10-year limited powertrain warranty covers the engine and transmission or transaxle. The good news is that not only will it be available to North and South American buyers from October 1, 2022, certain current owners whose Maseratis are no more than 9.5 years old will be eligible, and the warranty doesn't cap mileage.

It won't be free, but few such warranties are. It's offered as an add-on to Maserati's extended warranty offerings, which can cover a powertrain for up to seven years and unlimited miles so long as extensions are purchased within the warranty and mileage periods. The present plans already include benefits like roadside assistance and help with onward travel. Extra10 throws in other sweeteners like pick-up and return service and a courtesy car. The automaker has made Extra10 transferrable, too, "aimed at consolidating the value of its cars over time, guaranteeing total peace of mind by combining top performance and the driving pleasure typical of every Trident car."

Once October hits, interested owners should visit their Maserati dealers to see if their vehicles are eligible. The program excludes cars that have been raced "or tampered with," cars that have been in major accidents, and cars that are stolen.

