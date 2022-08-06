This portable Champion inverter generator is $358.56 off for a limited time

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
A portable electrical generator is a fantastic nice-to-have item to keep around the house. After all, losing power in this day and age, even for a very short time, can cause some major problems. Unfortunately though, generators aren't cheap. That's why we love when we can find one at a discount. If you've ever considered picking up a generator in the past, this great deal on the Champion 4,500-Watt Portable Inverter Generator could be just the thing you've been waiting for. It has over 5,100 Amazon ratings and is still sitting at a miraculous total review score of 4.6 out of 5.
This Champion already features "quiet technology", but if that's your absolute biggest priority, there's a 3,500-watt Generac iQ3500 on sale for 26% off right now too, otherwise, learn more about the 4,500-watt Champion below or click here to check out the deal for yourself.
Key Features
- "Quiet operation" makes it great for camping, tailgating or RVs
- Features 4,500 starting watts and 3,500 running watts
- Up to 14 hours of run time on just 2.3 gallons of gasoline
- Optional parallel kit allows users to connect multiple inverters together to double the power output
- Built-in intelligauge allows users to monitor voltage, frequency and operating hours
- Built-in EZ Start Dial makes startup easy
- Two built-in 120V 20A outlets, a 120V 30A RV outlet, 12V automotive-style (cigarette lighter) outlet, dual port USB adapter
- Includes a 3-year limited warranty with purchase with free lifetime technical support