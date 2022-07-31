2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 55 starts at $138,450

Ten months after Mercedes revealed the new AMG SL Class and seven months after we drove it, the Germans have shared how much it will cost buyers to enjoy the return of the doctor's favorite tanning booth. Our market skips the global entry-level AMG SL 43 and it's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid. The local menu starts with the AMG SL 55 that starts at $137,400. Adding the $1,050 destination charge takes matters to $138,450 before options for the standard Touring Trim. On this one, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 puts out 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque to both axles, and the feature set includes active LED headlights, a surround-view camera, and a Burmester audio system.

Above that comes the AMG SL 63, starting at $179,150 after destination for the Touring trim. The same V8 sits up front, putting out 577 hp and 590 lb-ft here. Compared to the SL 55's 3.8 sprint to 60 miles per hour and 183-mph top speed, the SL 63 needs just 3.5 for the dash and runs out of go at 196 mph. Beyond the goodies that come with the SL 55, the SL 63 comes standard with augmented video for the navigation, the AMG Track Pace app, the AMG Dynamic Plus Package with an electronic limited-slip differential and yellow brake calipers, and swaps the SL 55's steel suspension for the adaptive AMG Active Ride Control with ride stabilization.

It's necessary to step up to the Performance Trim to get more content, the package particulars dependent on the model; two of its three features — Active Ride Control and Dynamic Plus — are standard on the SL 63. The only boon we see at the moment is the front axle lift system, which really makes this a Performance Trim for the SL 55 alone, and more of a convenience package for the SL 63. Mercedes hasn't announced pricing for the Performance Trim yet.

The SL pause and reset took the roadster a ways upmarket on the MSRP scale compared to the previous models and the AMG GT Roadster, landing the new one in between the competition before like-for-like options are considered. The former non-AMG SL 550 cost $115,800 for its 449 hp and 516 lb-ft, about $23,000 below the revamped SL 55. The 2022 BMW M850i xDrive Competition puts out 523 horsepower but takes the same time to 60 mph as the SL 55, and starts at $113,095. The 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet makes 443 horsepower, gets to 60 in 3.6 seconds, and starts at $144,550.

The 2019 SL 63 started at $155,500 for its 5.5-liter V8 making 577 hp and 664 lb-ft., roughly $24,000 deficit to the new SL 63. The 2022 M8 Convertible makes 617 horsepower, takes 3.1 seconds to get to 60, and starts at $144,695. The 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet uses its 572 hp to get to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and starts at $197,150.

