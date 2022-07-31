Our week with EVs: Recapping the diverse collection of electric cars we tested

It may be hard to actually get them due to supply chain shortages and hefty price markups, but there's a steady stream of new and updated electric cars and SUVs being introduced these days. It seems like there's something notable introduced each week, while one of our editors is inevitably plugging one into their homes at night.
This week we got extensive time in three EVs, and reviewed two cars that can be electrified (the Subaru Crosstrek and Range Rover). Here's a brief taste of what we found.
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB American Market action front three quarter
Mercedes-Benz EQB First Drive Review: Next electric Benz is a little different
"Mercedes-Benz is taking two starkly different approaches to electrifying its lineup. Some of its EQ-branded electric cars are standalone models without a gasoline-burning counterpart, like the EQS and the EQE. They’re positioned as electric alternatives to the S-Class and the E-Class, respectively, and they look nothing like their gasoline-powered alter-egos. Others are electric variants of the gas-powered cars themselves; the new GLB-based Mercedes-Benz EQB falls into this category, with the EQC sold in some global markets being another. Only a handful of styling cues inside and out, and of course the powertrain, differentiate these EVs from their gasoline-burning counterparts."
2022 Chevy Bolt EV Road Test Review: Time to play EV, gas or airplane
"Although massively updated for ’22 with surprisingly cool styling (versus embarrassingly dorky), a more conventional and sufficiently nice interior (versus one that looked constructed of surplus hot tub plastic, shown above right), and a battery that will no longer burn down your garage, the Bolt continues to boast an above-average amount of all-electric range at 258 EPA-estimated miles. As the math implies, that should be more than enough to travel 178 miles up Interstate 5 from Portland to Seattle, but charging would be necessary at least once along the way. And although an exponentially lighter lift than Portland to Los Angeles, the same crapshoot charging dynamics would represent a brief appetizer of the full meal my sister-in-law was setting herself up for."
- 2023 Genesis GV60 Performance
- Image Credit: John Beltz Snyder
2023 Genesis GV60 Road Test Review: The third of Hyundai Group's E-GMP EVs is the fastest, but softest
"The Genesis GV60 rounds out a trio of new, state-of-the-art electric cars from the Hyundai family. It follows the excellent Hyundai Ioniq 5 and also-excellent Kia EV6, and is built on the same electric platform (called E-GMP) with the same 800-volt battery architecture. The GV60, the first of two new electric vehicles from the Genesis luxury brand (the Electrified G80 being the other), aims to set itself apart from its cousins in design, performance and level of luxury."