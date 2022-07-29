2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Package will cost $1,495

As picked up by Muscle Cars & Trucks, the F140gen14 forum procured a copy of the price list for the 2023 F-150. On page four of that document, the single line "Rattler" informs the world that Ford suggests a $1,495 retail price for the new off-road package meant to slip between the FX4 and Tremor packages. That sum is $400 more than the FX4 Package.

The automaker announced the trim package in March, basing it on the entry-level XL trim exclusively with four-wheel drive. Mechanically, the Rattler picks up all the FX4 off-road goodies: Skid plates, off-road shocks, a locking rear differential, hill descent control, and all-terrain tires. Outside, the Rattler wears the black plastic grille and bumpers of the XL accompanied by fender vents with "Rattler" badging, rear decals with the logo and a rattlesnake pattern, dual black exhaust tips, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior gets Onyx seats with cloth inserts boasting a scale-like pattern and bronze cross-stitching throughout. And underneath come specially retuned tuned front shocks and monotube rear shocks.

As with the next year's Heritage Package, there are a few necessary extras when adding the Rattler Package. It will only be available on trucks with a 145-inch wheelbase like the SuperCrew cab with the 5.5-foot bed or the Super Cab with the 6.5-foot bed. It requires upgrading to any engine but the base 3.3-liter V6, but unlike the Heritage Edition, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost and PowerBoost hybrid are options. Finally, buyers have to check the XL High Package and either the Class IV hitch or the Trailer Tow Package. Since the price list indicates the least expensive XL Super Cab 4x4 will start at $42,495 before the $1,795 destination fee, buyers probably won't be far from $50,000 by the time they've finished a speccing a Rattler still lean on extra options.