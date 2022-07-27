Win a vintage Ford Bronco and an Airstream Caravel

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

I have a list of things to buy if I ever win the lottery. Near the top of that list is a section I have titled "Vintage Things with Wheels" with an assortment of cars and trucks and campers, two of which are a Ford Bronco and an Airstream. Thanks to Omaze, I don't have to win the lotto to have these parked in my garage and driveway, because they're giving them both away right now, as well as a Ram 1500 to tow the Airstream with. All you have to do is enter here.

Win a Velocity Ford Bronco, an Airstream Caravel and a Ram 1500

Here are the specs of the prizes in question, according to Omaze:

Velocity Ford Bronco

Max Seating: 4

Powertrain: Ford Coyote 5.0 Fuel Injected Engine

Transmission: Automatic Transmission

Drivetrain: 4WD

Exterior Color: Anvil Grey (actual color may vary from color displayed in imagery)

Interior Color: Hickory

Horsepower: 430 hp

Torque: 410 lb-ft tq

Approximate Retail Value: $225,000

Cash Alt: $168,750

Special features: 17” Pacer polished wheels with 33x12.50 BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires; Velocity exhaust system; 2.5” Suspension lift; Dana 44 front axle and Ford 9” rear axle; Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with hydroboost assisted braking; JW speaker LED headlights; Power side steps; Alpine stereo with Bluetooth and Kicker speakers and subwoofer; Vintage Air A/C and heat; 6-point roll cage with safari soft top.

Maximum Seating: 5

Engine: 5.7L V8

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Drivetrain: 4WD

Exterior Color: TBD

Interior Color: TBD

Maximum Horsepower: 395 hp

Maximum Torque: 410 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds

Towing Capacity: 12,750 lbs

Fuel Economy: 15/21/17 city/highway/combined

Fuel Capacity: 26 gal

Approximate Retail Value (Airstream + Car): $153,000

Cash Alt: $114,750

Special Features: Towing package; Leather-trimmed seating; 12-in Uconnect touchscreen; 20-in rims; Power side steps; RAMbox cargo management system; LED lighting

Airstream Caravel 20FB

Trailer Length: 20 feet

1 Axle

Sleeps: 4

Bathroom includes shower, toilet, sink and vanity

Full-size memory foam mattress

Premium Kitchen appliances

Quietstream Climate Control

According to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 20 entries, while $50 will get you 500 entries and $100 will get you 1,200 entries. Donations benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Per Omaze, “Boys & Girls Clubs of America inspires and enables all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential. Their world-class Club Experience assures success is within reach of every young person who enters their doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character, citizenship and a healthy lifestyle.”

If you want this vintage off-roader and glamping package in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter is July 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.