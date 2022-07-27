2023 Honda Civic Type R gets OEM accessories, including carbon wing

Honda revealed the 2023 Civic Type R to the world last week, and it hasn’t taken long for a list of OEM accessories to hit our doorstep. These parts are all listed on Honda’s Japan website, so while Honda could very well offer them on the U.S. car, none of that is certain yet.

The big ticket item is a new carbon fiber rear wing. It replaces the standard wing on the Type R and saves about 2.2 pounds in the process. Honda’s press release suggests it provides more downforce than the standard wing, but there are no numbers to explain the differences. Red polyester is woven into the wing to tie it to the Type R’s red color theme, and the underside of the wing is fitted with a unique device — you’ll see the wavy-looking part in photos — that Honda says improves aerodynamics. The wing is finished with a coat of clear paint to protect the carbon.

Also on the exterior, you’ll notice some red mirror caps. Beyond this, though, the bulk of the accessories are for the Type R’s interior.

The silver, aluminum-look center console is replaced with a carbon fiber piece that has the same red polyester weave in it as the wing does. You can replace the door trim with the same style of carbon fiber, making it a fairly complete package. Honda’s signature Type R shift knob made of silver aluminum can be replaced by this accessory one that is made of black aluminum and wrapped in red leather. You’ll notice the black aluminum shows through on the top of the shifter, and it features a red “R” for reverse. Cute.

A ton of lighting extras are available to buy, too. The flashiest of the bunch of a Type R-specific puddle light that projects the Type R logo onto the ground at night. Extra illumination is also available via ambient lighting options for the center console, cupholders and footwells. A new side sill garnish made of black aluminum is also available that illuminates a Type R logo in red. Lastly, unique floor mats with a protective heel pad and Type R logo can be had.

