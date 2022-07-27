2023 Cadillac Blackwing prices creep northward

GM Authority says it sources divulged pricing for the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing. The lesson, again, is that more expensive things get more expensive more quickly. The MSRP for the CT4-Blackwing is said to rise $1,500, a 2.5% increase, going from $58,995 to $60,495 for the entry trim with the six-speed manual transmission. Add the $1,395 destination charge and shoppers will kick off the bidding at $61,890 before options. Speccing the ten-speed automatic takes the opening price to $65,065. The MSRP for the CT5-Blackwing, on the other hand, is said to swell by $7,000 — an 8% increase. That would take the super sedan's entry price to $92,390 after destination when fitted with a six-speed manual, or $95,565 when sporting the ten-speed auto.

At the moment, there's no mention of additional equipment arriving in the additional monies required. GM will offer buyers enclosed shipping for both models as an option. For the CT4-V Blackwing, beyond the Track Edition triplets, GMA says the paint palette will pick up a Maverick Noir Frost hue to replace the limited edition Dark Emerald Frost that went out of production at the beginning of the year. If the new frost is priced like the old one, that will mean a $3,925 upcharge for the color alone.

The CT5-V Blackwing is rumored to get more extensive color menu changes. Both 2022 sedans offer the same colors for the same prices, so we're not sure if or why the CT5-V Blackwing will ultimately diverge. According to the report, the bigger brother will lose Satin Steel Metallic and Shadow Metallic, both $625, and Infrared Tintcoat that costs $1,225. Taking their places will be Argent Silver Metallic and Midnight Steel Metallic, plus Radiant Red Tintcoat. Likely included in the super premium pain menu, Maverick Noir Frost is the special hue replacing the erstwhile Dark Emerald Frost. Tech-wise, sedan's optioned with the ten-speed auto will get the option of adding Super Cruise, which comes with the hands-free driving software and a "leather-wrapped Super Cruise steering wheel."

The Cadillac retail site doesn't indicate any constraint on either sedan, so if you're interested and not tempted by the new colors or Super Cruise, there are savings to be had.

