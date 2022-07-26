Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato off-roader is headed to production

Preview images released by the firm give us an early look at the first off-road-ready Huracán. The coupe remains draped in camouflage but we can tell that not a lot has changed since the design study made its debut over three years ago — and that's just awesome. At its core, the Sterrato takes the form of a Huracán on stilts with two driving lights attached to its front end, wheel arch flares and a pair of roof rails.

Ending years of rumors and speculation, Lamborghini has confirmed it will build the rally-inspired Huracán Sterrato concept it unveiled in June 2019 . The model, which will be the final evolution of the Huracán, is scheduled to make its official debut before the end of 2022.

We're curious to find out how Lamborghini modified the Huracán's suspension system to dial in the extra ground clearance. And, there's no word yet on what the model is powered by, though we're guessing it uses a version of the standard car's naturally-aspirated, 5.2-liter V10.

For context, the Sterrato concept was powered by the Huracán EVO's V10 engine, rated at 640 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. It also featured all-wheel drive, a four-wheel steering system and torque vectoring, but all of these systems were retuned for off-road use. Lamborghini widened the front and rear tracks by about an inch, hence the big flares, and it added 1.85 inches of ground clearance.

Lamborghini will introduce the Huracán Sterrato — assuming the concept's name is retained for the production model — by the end of 2022, meaning deliveries could start in early 2023. Pricing information hasn't been announced yet. When it lands, the off-roader will compete in a class of one. There are a great many supercars and there are a great many super-SUVs, but these two segments have rarely intersected in the realm of production cars. It's a different story in the concept car world: Volkswagen-owned ItalDesign Giugiaro turned the Lamborghini Gallardo into a high-riding design study called Parcour in 2013, and Audi unveiled the 5.0-liter V10 TDI-powered Nanuk later that year.