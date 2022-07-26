2023 Mazda CX-5 gets more expensive across the board

After dropping in 2022, pricing for the Mazda CX-5 is going up again for the 2023 model year. The crossover carries on mostly unchanged, so it comes standard with all-wheel-drive, but buyers who order a 2023 model can select a new addition to the color palette called Rhodium White.

The lineup again includes no less than eight trim levels, including six naturally-aspirated variants and two versions equipped with a turbocharged engine. At the bottom of the hierarchy, the base 2.5 S model starts at $27,975 including a $1,275 destination charge. In comparison, the 2022 2.5 S cost $27,125 including a destination charge pegged at $1,225.

Pricing for the full 2023 CX-5 range is as follows:

CX-5 2.5 S: $27,975 ($850 more than in 2022)

CX-5 2.5 S Select: $29,775 ($650 more)

CX-5 2.5 S Preferred: $30,865 ($480 more)

CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition: $31,775 ($270 more)

CX-5 2.5 S Premium: $33,675 ($140 more)

CX-5 2.5 S Premium Plus: $36,775 ($1,600 more)

CX-5 2.5 S Turbo: $38,125 ($500 more)

CX-5 2.5 S Turbo Signature: $40,925 ($1,050 more)

Power for the entry-level CX-5 comes from a naturally-aspirated, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's rated at 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Factory equipment includes LED headlights, cloth upholstery, a leather-upholstered steering wheel, a 10.25-inch screen for the infotainment system, and a four-speaker sound system.

At the other end of the portfolio, the range-topping trim gets a turbocharged, 2.5-liter four that develops 256 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque when burning 93-octane fuel; Mazda notes that feeding it 87-octane gasoline lowers horsepower to 227. The list of standard features includes 19-inch wheels, body-colored exterior cladding, wood interior trim, leather upholstery, and a surround-view camera.

Mazda charges $595 for what it labels "premium" paint colors. These are Rhodium White, Soul Red Crystal, and Machine Gray.

Dealers across the United States will begin receiving the 2023 Mazda CX-5 in the fall of 2022. When it lands, the crossover will need to fend off competition from the new CX-50, which offers the same engine options and many of the same features in a more outdoorsy package.