2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Editions revealed

These are the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Track Editions. There are three in total, all with their own exterior and interior color schemes. Those three include the Sebring IMSA Edition, Watkins Glen IMSA Edition and Road Atlanta IMSA Edition.

All three have a number of things in common, so we’ll start there. For one, they get the Cadillac Racing Mondrian on the hood and doors. An IMSA logo is stickered onto the front splitter and rear spoiler. Both the Carbon Fiber 1 and 2 packages come as standard equipment, ensuring you have the maximum amount of carbon throughout the car.

On the inside, you get a special 3D-printed medallion on the gear lever. The B-pillar has a “Collector’s Series” plate with the VIN on it. A sill plate spells out the specific track that your special edition is named after. Plus, you get color and trim options on the inside that are unique to the Track Editions. There’s nothing new or different mechanically between the regular CT4-V Blackwings and the Track Editions.

As for the colors, the Sebring IMSA Edition is the gray-painted car. Cadillac calls this paint Maverick Noir Frost. The interior is done in either Signet or Sky Cool Gray. The Watkins Glen IMSA Edition is the Electric Blue sedan, which is meant to remind of the light blue guardrails surrounding the track. Again, you can choose either the Signet or Sky Cool Gray interior. Lastly, the Road Atlanta IMSA Edition is the white-painted car. Cadillac calls this paint Rift, and cites the hills around Road Atlanta as the inspiration for the spec. You can choose either an Adrenaline Red or Sky Cool Gray interior with this one.

There will only be 99 of each Track Edition made, so a total of 297 CT4-V Blackwing Track Editions will exist. Pricing isn’t out yet, but we suspect they’ll come at a small premium over a similarly-equipped CT4-V Blackwing.

