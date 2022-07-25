2022 Chrysler 300 and Dodge Challenger, Charger recalled for faulty TPMS sensors

Stellantis is recalling some of its longest-running models to address a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) sensor defect that may be erroneously indicating a low-pressure condition — 52,340 cars shipped with sensors built with batteries that may fail prematurely, triggering a TPMS light when there is no actual safety threat.

A TPMS light that remains constantly illuminated is not only annoying but it could also mask a real tire pressure loss, which is a safety hazard. Stellantis says the production range for potentially impacted models runs from September 7, 2021 to June 9, 2022, indicating it took some time for issues to crop up in the wild, so just because no issue has crept up yet, doesn't mean it won't later on.

Notices have begun circulating to dealers and should be sent to owners by early September. In the meantime, owners should verify any tire pressure warnings independently before driving their vehicles.

Related video: