Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
A portable electrical generator is a fantastic nice-to-have item to keep around the house. After all, losing power in this day and age, even for a very short time, can cause some major problems. Unfortunately though, generators aren't cheap. That's why we love when we can find one at a discount. If you've ever considered picking up a generator in the past, this great deal on the Champion 4,500-Watt Portable Inverter Generator could be just the thing you've been waiting for. It has over 4,900 Amazon ratings and is still sitting at a total review score of 4.6 out of 5. In fact, all of the Champion generators in this style are on sale for huge discounts right now.
This Champion already features "quiet technology", but if that's your absolute biggest priority, there's a 3,500-watt Generac iQ3500 on sale for 10% off right now too, otherwise, learn more about the 4,500-watt Champion below or click here to check out the deal for yourself.
Key Features
- "Quiet operation" makes it great for camping, tailgating or RVs
- Features 4,500 starting watts and 3,500 running watts
- Up to 14 hours of run time on just 2.3 gallons of gasoline
- Optional parallel kit allows users to connect multiple inverters together to double the power output
- Built-in intelligauge allows users to monitor voltage, frequency and operating hours
- Built-in EZ Start Dial makes startup easy
- Two built-in 120V 20A outlets, a 120V 30A RV outlet, 12V automotive-style (cigarette lighter) outlet, dual port USB adapter
- Includes a 3-year limited warranty with purchase with free lifetime technical support