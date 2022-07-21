Toyota recalls more than 75,000 Tacoma pickup trucks for child seat anchors

Toyota has announced that certain 2022 to 2023 Toyota Tacoma pickup trucks have upper child seat anchors that could fail in a crash. The total number of vehicles is about 75,400.

According to Toyota, the problem with the anchors is that they may not have been welded in correctly. As a result, the anchors could break free in a crash, and the child seat could also get loose. This could result in an injury to the child.

Toyota does not yet have a fix, but is working on it. We would recommend that, until a fix is ready, try to transport kids who need car seats in a different vehicle if possible. To check if your Tacoma is affected, you can visit toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and input your truck's VIN.

When a fix is ready, Toyota says owners will be told to take the truck to a dealer for the no-cost repair. In addition to the above websites to check, Toyota will send out notifications to affected owners by mid-September 2022.

