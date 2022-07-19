2023 Volkswagen lineup gets small changes and price bumps

Volkswagen has announced updates to its entire 2023 model lineup as well as pricing. We've already covered the GTI and Golf R, which get anniversary editions on top of their minor cosmetic tweaks, as well as the ID.4, which will get a new, smaller battery that will lower the entry price. For the other models in the U.S. line-up, VW says they will all come with the automaker's Digital Cockpit Pro as standard equipment. Furthermore, every model will either come with or offer IQ.Drive, the driver assistance safety suite with features such as blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and rear traffic alert. Finally, USB-C charging output climbs to 45 W in all models.

There are individual updates, too. Going in alphabetical order, both the 2023 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport in SE with Technology trim add the 10.25-inch digital cockpit. The front-wheel drive 2023 Atlas SE with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder starts at $35,895 after destination, $265 more than before. The Atlas SE with Technology can be paired with the optional VR6 engine, and that starts at $41,815 when driving the front axle, also an increase of $265.

The Atlas Cross Sport SE starts at $35,205, a $545 bump. Checking the box for the 4Motion all-wheel drive takes the MSRP to $37,105, a rise of $275. Getting the VR6 mill on the Atlas Cross Sport SE with Technology results in an MSRP of $41,125 with front-wheel drive, or $43,025 with AWD, both $275 increases over last year.

The entry-level 2023 Arteon benefits from standard performance LED headlights, an illuminated grille light bar, adaptive front lighting with dynamic cornering lights, fog lights and power hatch. Inside there's now a heated steering wheel, plus tech like Dynamic Road Sign Display and the aforementioned IQ.DRIVE. On the mid-grade SEL R-Line, the standard 19-inch wheels graduate to 20-inch wheels. The top SEL Premium R-Line gets Black Carbon trim with 30-color ambient lighting. The 2023 Arteon SE R-Line will cost $48,325, $1,780 more than the 2022 model. The SEL R-Line w/ 4Motion will run $47,995, an increase of $1,150.

The Jetta comes with undisclosed cosmetic changes and the addition of remote start on SE trims, the Jetta GLI sticks with its single, loaded Autobahn trim. Prices for the Jetta range inch up by a mere $50 to $21,510 for the SE with the six-speed manual or $22,310 with the eight-speed auto. The Jetta GLI starts at $32,440 with a six-speed manual or $33,240 for the eight-speed auto.

The Taos compact crossover expands the feature set with standard forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring, blind-spot detection, and rear traffic alert on the entry-level S. The Taos S with 4Motion AWD swaps its 17-inch wheels for 18-inch wheels. IQ.DRIVE driver assistance technology is added to mid-grade SE models as standard equipment. The SEL models receive the panoramic sunroof as standard. Getting in the door starts at $25,450 for an S with front-wheel drive, $660 more than in 2022. Turning both axles starts at $27,790 for an S with 4Motion AWD, a $955 increase.

Which brings us to the Tiguan , the long-time fan favorite picking up new 19-inch black alloy wheels for the SE R-Line Black trim. The Tiguan starts at $27,885 for the entry-level S in FWD fettle, or $29,385 in AWD guise, both $100 increases.

