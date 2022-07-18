GM recalls nearly 24,000 Buick Regals for brake issue

Buick is recalling 2018-2020 model year Regals to address a software defect in the braking system that would result in a loss of power assist under certain circumstances, making the brakes difficult to operate and potentially leading to a crash. In total, 23,734 models are covered by the campaign.

"In the event of a partial or full loss of vacuum-brake assist, the vehicle’s hydraulic-brake boost is designed to supply supplemental pressure to the vehicle’s brake system. A software error in the electronic brake control module (EBCM) may fail to activate the hydraulic-brake boost under these conditions," GM said in its defect report to NHTSA. "If the vehicle’s vacuum-power brake assist partially or fully fails, braking events may require additional stopping distance, depending on the brake pedal force applied by the driver. Increased stopping distances could increase the risk of a crash."

GM says that a warning indicator will illuminate in the dash if the system completely fails, and drivers may notice an increase in brake pedal resistance. Failure will not render the brakes inoperable, but they will require more force to operate. GM has begun notifying dealers of the defect; owners should be notified starting in August.

