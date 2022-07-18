Win a 637 horsepower Audi RS E-Tron GT

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

More than 600 horsepower. Over 600 pound-feet of torque. Quattro all-wheel drive. No, an Audi RS E-Tron GT won’t beat a Tesla Model S in a drag race, but you can’t beat the price tag of this one that Omaze is giving away.

Here are the specs of the E-Tron in question, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 5

Powertrain: Dual electric motors

Transmission: Two-speed rear transmission

Drivetrain: Quattro all-wheel drive

Exterior Color: Daytona Gray pearl

Interior Color: Black with red stitching

Horsepower: 637 hp

Torque: 612 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds

Top Speed: 152 mph

Range: 232 miles

Charging Time: 10.5h at 220V

Charging Type: 93.4 kWh battery (total and 83.7 kWh usable)

800 V battery system

Approximate Retail Value: $164,862

Cash Alt: $123,646.50

Special features: Year One edition; 21" 5-spoke turbine design Aero wheels; Carbon-ceramic brakes and red calipers; carbon fiber mirrors, door sills and interior trim; RS red interior honeycomb stitching, red seat belts; laser lights; carbon fiber roof.

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? First of all, according to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 20 entries, while $50 will get you 500 entries and $100 will get you 1,200 entries.

The donations themselves benefit Oscar’s Kids. According to Omaze, “Oscar’s Kids, fiscally sponsored by Entertainment Industry Foundation, is a charity that was created in honor of an incredible little boy Oscar who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in January 2018, passing just 19 months later in July 2019 at the age of five. Alongside Oscar’s parents, Melissa Rauch and her husband Winston founded Oscar's Kids after hearing his story and becoming close friends with him. Their mission is guided by the immense joy with which he lived life, his endless bravery and the magic he injected into every day, even the hardest ones. They are an international pediatric cancer charity that benefits and supports children on both sides of the Atlantic. Research is the greatest tool in discovering new and improved ways to help treat and cure children. Yet childhood cancer research is massively underfunded around the world. Funds raised will go to the research laboratory of Michelle Monje, MD, PhD, associate professor of neurology and neurological sciences at the Stanford University School of Medicine. She is one of the most promising in the field of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) research.”

If you want all of this electric horsepower in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter is October 14, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.