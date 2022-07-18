2023 GMC Acadia prices reportedly up $1,700 thanks mostly to OnStar

Earlier this month, GM Authority reported that GM was making OnStar Connected Services mandatory across the GMC and Buick lineups. The inclusion would increase MSRPs by anywhere from $905 to $1,675, GM's rationale being a better customer experience over time. A spokesperson said, "This offering provides our owners with a full suite of OnStar and Connected Services for three years, providing them with more time to enjoy services such as remote key fob, Wi-Fi data and OnStar safety services. By including this plan as standard equipment on the vehicle, it provides more customer value and a more seamless onboarding experience." Although some GMC models are already priced with OnStar included, seems the rollout is still in progress. GMA said it got pricing for the 2023 GMC Acadia, the three-row midsize SUV costing at least $1,700 more than in 2022. While $200 of that is a price bump, the remainder pays for Connected Services.

The entry-level 2023 Acadia SLE in front-wheel drive is said to start at $37,895. Adding all-wheel drive adds the same $2,300 in 2023 that it does now. At the other end, the Denali AWD with the 3.6-liter V6 caps the range at $51,695. The Acadia has been spared the increases of so many other models, GM only lifting its price by around $200 since it announced pricing for the 2022 model last summer.

The Acadia gets minor changes for the coming year. Three new colors are Sterling Metallic, Ultra Blue Metallic, and Volcanic Red Tintcoat, all of which are cost options. They replace Cayenne Red Tintcoat, Midnight Blue Metallic, and Satin Steel Metallic. The SLT, AT4, and Denali also get a revised steering wheel with audio and cruise controls.