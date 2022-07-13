Sick of seeing Amazon deals? Win one of these cars and you'll be in the prime of your life

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter this sweepstakes today and get 50 bonus entries by using the code AUTOBLOG50 at checkout.

Whether or not you're a Amazon fan, the sheer amount of Prime Day posts that crop up once (or twice) a year can get to be a bit much. So if you'd rather throw your money elsewhere, why not make it a good cause, with a chance to win a car that Bezos likely has in his garage? From a Maserati supercar to an electric car that can hit sixty in under 2 seconds to a replica of an American icon, there's something for every type of car lover out there. Enter here and with a little luck, you'll have the best week of your life.

Let's not bury the lede: you have a chance to win a 2022 McLaren GT. That would instantly improve almost anyone's garage game tenfold. All you have to do is enter here.

Here are the specs for the McLaren GT, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 2

Powertrain: Twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine

Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic

Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive

Exterior Color: Ember Orange

Interior Color: Black

Horsepower: 612 hp

Torque: 465 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds

Top Speed: 203 mph

Fuel Consumption: 15/21/17 mpg city/highway/combined

Fuel Capacity: 19 gallons

Approximate Retail Value: $243,875.00

Cash-Alt: $182,906.25

Special features: Dihedral "butterfly" doors; 20" and 21" MSO wheels; 12.3" instrument screen; 7" portrait infotainment screen; 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system

It's been over 15 years since a supercar has been made bearing the Maserati trident, but the MC20 is a welcome sight for Maserati fans out there. With stunning looks, F1 technology and a top speed of over 200 miles per hour, the MC20 is a welcome addition to anyone's supercar collection. And thanks to this giveaway, that anyone can be you.

Here are the specs of the MC20, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 2

Powertrain: 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6

Transmission: 8-speed dual clutch automatic

Drivetrain: Rear-Wheel Drive

Exterior Color: Blu Infinito

Interior Color: Cuoio

Horsepower: 621 hp

Torque: 538 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 2.8 sec

Top Speed: 202 mph

Fuel Consumption: Combined/City/Highway: 17/15/20 mpg

Fuel Capacity: 18.85 gallons

Approximate Retail Value: $232,045

Cash Alt: $174,033.75

Special features: 20” Birdcage wheels; Matte carbon fiber interior trim; Maserati Trident Stitched on Headrest; Heated seats; Electronic Limited Slip Differential (E-LSD); Carbon Fiber Roof; Blu brake calipers.

All of this adds up to a prize worth $232,045, and you won’t have to pay a cent of the taxes and delivery fees because Omaze is covering them for you. Not too shabby.

We’ve written about quite a few Mercedes giveaways from Omaze, our favorite so far being the eco-friendly Sprinter camper van. This giveaway may take the top spot, as it is one of the most recognizable, luxurious and capable vehicles that Mercedes makes, the G-Wagen.

Here are the specs of the G-Wagen, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 5

Powertrain: AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine

Transmission: 9-speed automatic

Drivetrain: Permanent all-wheel drive with 2-speed transfer case

Exterior Color: TBD

Interior Color: TBD

Horsepower: 577 hp

Torque: 627 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds

Fuel Consumption: 13/16/14 mpg city/highway/combined

Fuel Capacity: 26.4 gallons

Towing Capacity: 7000 lbs

Approximate Retail Value: $185,000

Cash Alt: $138,750

Special Features: Dual 12.3" instrument and infotainment screens; AMG wheels, quad side-exit exhaust, brush guard, and body styling; Burmester stereo; red brake calipers; LED headlights and taillights; 64-color interior ambient lighting

The mid-engine Corvette was perhaps the most anticipated car of the past decade, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a V8-powered, mid-engine sports car with nearly 500 horsepower and 470 pound feet of torque, a dual-clutch transmission and head-turning looks, all for under $60K when it was released. You’d be hard-pressed to find that kind of performance bargain anywhere else. As good as the price was, winning one from Omaze sounds even better.

Here are the specs of the Corvette in question, according to Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 2

Engine: 6.2L V8

Drivetrain: RWD

Exterior color: TBD

Interior color: TBD

Maximum horsepower: 495 hp

Maximum torque: 470 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0–60 in 2.9 seconds

Top speed: 194 mph

Fuel consumption: 16/24/19 mpg city/highway/combined

Fuel capacity: 18.5 gallons

Approximate retail value: $84,000

Cash alternative: $63,000

Special features: Z51 performance package, 3LT trim, carbon fiber accents, 19”/20” rear alloy wheels, fully digital gauge cluster with head-up display, 8” HD color infotainment system with touchscreen and navigation, driver-focused cockpit with two-spoke, squared-off racing-inspired steering wheel, 14-speaker Bose Performance Series sound system.

There are a few records that I am astonished to have seen broken in my lifetime. The sub two-hour marathon, the two-hour climbing speed record of El Capitan in Yosemite and now, a production car going 0-60 miles per hour in 1.98 seconds. That's exactly what the Tesla Model S Plaid did (well, at least when in some very precise, Tesla-mandated conditions), making it the fastest production car ever and the first to go sub 2 seconds for a 0-60. A car that is quicker than a Porsche 918 Spyder has got to cost a pretty penny though, right? Sure, but if you win this one from Omaze you won't have to worry about that. And it comes with taxes and fees covered as well.

Here are the specs of the Model S Plaid per Omaze:

Max Seating: 5

Powertrain: Three Electric Motors

Drivetrain: AWD

Exterior Color: Satin White

Interior Color: Caramel von Holzhausen Banbū Leather

Horsepower: 1,020 hp

Torque: 1,050 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds

Top Speed: 200 mph

Range: 396 miles

Approximate Retail Value: $259,885

Cash Alt: $194,913.75

Special features: Unplugged Performance S-APEX conversion including 19-piece pre-preg carbon fiber wide body kit, 21” UP-03 wheels, sports dynamic air suspension lowering kit, carbon ceramic brake kit; Full Self-Driving Capability; 17” infotainment screen; Yoke steering wheel; Large panoramic sunroof

All of this adds up to a good-looking, wicked-fast EV that has a retail value of $259,885.

There are few cars that are more iconic than a Shelby Cobra. There’s something about them that captures your attention when you see them out on the road. However, few of the cars you see out on the road are actual Shelbys: they’re replicas, similar to this Superformance MKIII-R. But not all replicas are created equal. This one is powered by a 7.3-liter Ford Godzilla V8 engine that makes 600 horsepower, more than the original car. This one, specifically, is worth more than $160,000 retail, but could be yours for much less, thanks to Omaze.

Here are the specs for the roadster in question, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 2

Powertrain: 7.3-liter Ford Godzilla V8 engine

Transmission: Tremec TKX five-speed manual

Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive

Exterior Color: TBD (photos don’t show the actual car winner will receive)

Interior Color: TBD

Horsepower: 600 hp

Torque: 550 lb-ft

Fuel Capacity: 17 gallons

Approximate Retail Value: $163,850.00

Cash Alt: $122,887.50

Special Features: Custom paint (in winner’s choice); front splitter; rear diffuser; blackout package; roll bar hoop; LED lighting; 18-inch rims; Wilwood six-piston front brakes; limited-slip differential; Superformance electronic gauges; carbon fiber dashboard; leather seating with red stitching

The first time I ever saw an Airstream was as a kid in Canada, where a friend’s neighbor had actually built the camper into the side of his house (not recommended). It wasn’t until recently did I have the opportunity to use one as it was originally intended. Outside of Yosemite is a place called Autocamp, a luxury campsite made up of Airstreams, complete with spa-like showers and memory foam queen mattresses. This is the world of glamping.

The thing with Airstreams, though, is while they are iconic and incredibly thought out and comfortable, they are not cheap. Sure you can find rotted-out examples on Craigslist for a couple thousand bucks, but the money and sweat equity you’d have to put into it would make you wish you had bought a new one. That’s where Omaze has you covered. They’re giving away a classic Airstream Caravel 20FB, and, because you’ll need something to tow it with, they’re throwing in a Ram 1500 too. And if you enter today, you can also win a Mercedes Sprinter camper van. You’ll never have to worry about roughing it on a road trip ever again.

Here are the specs of the Ram, per Omaze:

Maximum Seating: 5

Engine: 5.7L V8

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Drivetrain: 4WD

Exterior Color: TBD

Interior Color: TBD

Maximum Horsepower: 395 hp

Maximum Torque: 410 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds

Towing Capacity: 12,750 lbs

Fuel Economy: 15/21/17 city/highway/combined

Fuel Capacity: 26 gal

Approximate Retail Value (Airstream + Car): $153,000

Cash Alt: $114,750

Special Features: Towing package; Leather-trimmed seating; 12-in Uconnect touchscreen; 20-in rims; Power side steps; RAMbox cargo management system; LED lighting

Imagine this, instead of taking road trips across the country, waking up with a sore back from camping on the ground or getting bedbugs in some cheap Route 66 hotel, you and three others — that’s right, the Airstream sleeps four — will wake up well-rested, thanks to memory foam mattresses, pet friendly leather seats, and climate control, ready for whatever adventure awaits.

If you'd like any of these vehicles in your driveway, enter here.

Enter this sweepstakes today and get 50 bonus entries by using the code AUTOBLOG50 at checkout.