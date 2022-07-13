We just spent $1000 on automotive Prime Day deals, here's what we bought

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With thousands of deals it is easy to get overwhelmed on Prime Day. Here’s what we’d buy from Day 1 with a budget of $1000. Prime Day deals change quickly, so your mileage may vary. We'll be updating all of today's deals here and automotive specific deals here.

Portable generators are great for camping or helping out in a pinch if your power goes out and Generac is a big name in residential and industrial generators making this a nice Prime Day find. The GP3300i model that’s currently on sale is a 2500-watt gas-powered unit that features multiple outlets and USB ports for charging things like a small fridge or freezer, tablets and mobile devices. It’s only 59 lbs so transport and storage is easier than larger units and it features quiet inverter tech that aims to help reduce noise pollution when the unit is running.

The Byakov dash cam records videos in 1080p resolution and features night vision and WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) technology. Like most others, this cam has a G-sensor and automatically starts recording if your car is hit, even in a parking lot. It also has a 170° wide viewing area, a small form-factor, and loop recording. Users say the picture quality is "much higher" than expected for such an affordable cam, and you can even take a look at some video shot by a reviewer right here. Last but not least, the cam comes with a two-year product replacement warranty. Even after 5,000 Amazon ratings, it's still sitting at a total review score of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Like the sound of the Byakov? Check it out right here.

Although we shared the whole crop of NOCO chargers above, if we had to pick just one, it'd be this one. Not only does the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 provide up to 20 jump starts on a single charge, it’s extremely lightweight at just 2.4 pounds. The jump starter is rated for gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters. Like some others, it has a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode and can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. One thing that sets the NOCO apart is its IP65 water-resistant rating. It also has a rubberized casing to help prevent scratches. Last but not least, it even comes with its own microfiber storage bag.

This Avid Power tire inflator is a multi-purpose cordless pump that can be used with most tires, inflatable sports balls and more. It's a little more expensive than the others on our list, but it's also a little more convenient, since it doesn't need to be plugged in. If its battery pack happens to be out of juice when you need it, it also comes with a 12-volt power adapter that can be used to plug it in. The compressor has an automatic stop function with an indicated pressure accuracy of +/- 1 psi, a built-in LED light and comes with its very own tool bag. Be aware that this compressor, like many others, isn't suitable for large truck tires.

The popular ThisWorx portable car vacuum is a solid choice for anyone looking to up their car cleanliness game. It features a 110W and 9.17 amp motor, a built-in LED light, a washable double-HEPA filter, a flat bottom, a 16-foot power cable that connects to your car’s 12V lighter port and includes 3 different all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag for easy storage and a filter cleaning brush.

These EcoNour sun shades are available in six different sizes with a size chart available on the product listing. They make use of 240T polyester protective material, which keeps your interior cool and protects against UV rays. This style of sun shade is very durable, able to be folded, twisted and more. It also comes with its very own storage pouch that's small enough to easily fit in most vehicles glove box or door side pocket.

I'm not the tallest guy so when it comes to washing the roof of anything that isn't a sports car, I can use all the help I can get. This car brush extends to over 5 feet long, and the heads are scratch-free, removable and, the best part, machine washable. For this price it is a no-brainer for me.

This waterproof seat cover will keep your pup safe and your car cleaner. It's versatile too; fits both the back seat as well as a cargo liner, depending on where your pets like to sit on those cross country road trips.

Sure, giving your car a good detail is great, but isn't it better not to get your car filled with mud and dirt and food in the first place? If you don't want to spend the big bucks on laser-measured floor mats, these trim-to-fit ones will do just fine, especially for the price point. Take them out, spray them down with the hose and you're good to go.

After the better part of a decade's worth of light off-roading, a simple car wash isn't enough for my vehicle anymore. A clay bar will get rid of any embedded dirt, leaving the finish as smooth as glass (my windshield has also seen better days but that's a story for another time). This kit comes with a heavy-duty clay bar and synthetic lubricant, though you can choose from a selection depending on your car's needs.

I'll say it before and I'll say it again. You can never have too many microfiber towels lying around the house. These are a staple in my car detailing kit and for a good reason. They come in a 3-pack, 12-pack and 24-pack.

Don't know where to start when it comes to washing your car? This kit will get you what you need. It comes with 14 pieces: Butter Wet Wax, Honeydew Snow Foam, Diablo Wheel Gel, Silk Shine Dressing, Signature Glass Cleaner, Detailing Bucket, Cyclone Dirt Trap (color may vary), Torq Foam Blaster Foam Gun, Microfiber Wash Mitt (color may vary), Short Handle Brush, 3 Microfiber Towels (color may vary) & a dressing applicator (color may vary).