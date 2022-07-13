2023 Jeep Wrangler adds purple Reign and Earl grey paint options

A pair of new colors are joining the 2023 Jeep Wrangler’s color palette this year. The one we’re most excited about is Reign, the purple one. Fans of grey-painted cars may like the looks of Earl, though, which Jeep describes as grey with “hints of aquamarine.”

There’s only a single photo of these colors for now, and you’re looking at it at the top of this post. Reign is going to be available for only a limited time within the 2023 model year. Jeep says you can order one in this purple now through October this year, but after that, the order books on Reign will close. It comes at a slight premium, as you’ll need to pay $495 for Reign paint. This is the first time since 2018 that Jeep has offered a factory purple option for the Wrangler.

If Earl is more your cup of tea (see what we did there), this paint color will be easier to get than Reign, as Jeep says it will be available to order throughout the entirety of the 2023 model year run. Earl initially debuted on the Jeep Gladiator Farout concept from 2020, and this is the first time it’s being made available for production. You’ll be able to tack it onto your Wrangler build for an extra $395.

Both Reign and Earl can be combined with any Wrangler model — even the 4xe and 392. We suspect the purple paint will look especially fetching when combined with the 392’s bronze accents.

