Grab 'Need For Speed Heat,' 'GRID Legends' and more FREE video games today only | Prime Day 2022

Prime Day 2022 is overflowing with all kinds of great deals, but there will never be a better deal than 100% free. That's why we're excited to share with you that today only, Amazon Prime members can grab 2 top-tier racing games, "GRID Legends" and "Need for Speed Heat" absolutely free by simply claiming them right here. Those aren't the only free games either, there are 4 more absolutely fantastic games available, too: "Star Wars Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy" "Star Wars Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast" "Star Wars Republic Commando" and "Mass Effect Legendary Edition." These games are only available for PC, so if you're a PC gamer, this is the motherlode.

If you've never played GRID Legends or Need for Speed Heat, you can read our in-depth thoughts on GRID right here and NFS right here, but the gist is that they're both pretty great. As for the others, the Star Wars games listed are all considered classics, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition is actually 3 games in 1, culminating in one of the greatest Sci-Fi epics ever created. These picks are all, quite frankly, phenomenal, so if you don't have Amazon Prime already and you're a PC gamer who hasn't enjoyed these games yet, it's likely worth considering a subscription for this perk alone. In fact, if you're unsure about a subscription, you can still pick up these games with the 30 day free trial. This is just the Prime Day cherry on top of a host of other benefits that come with a Prime subscription like free Amazon delivery, the Prime Video streaming service, Rx savings, the Prime Reading service and more. If you're not a Prime member yet but you're interested in checking it out, now would be the time to do it. Learn more right here and afterwards, don't forget to redeem your games right here!

