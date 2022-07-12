Lordstown Motors taps industry veteran Edward Hightower as CEO

Edward Hightower

Electric vehicle firm Lordstown Motors Corp replaced its chief executive with insider and automotive industry veteran Edward Hightower on Tuesday in a management shake-up aimed at ramping up efforts to start production of its pickup truck.

Hightower, president of the company since November, takes the reins from Daniel Ninivaggi, who will become executive chairman and focus on partnerships and capital raising.

The former Ford Motor Co and General Motors executive takes the helm at a crucial time for the four-year-old company, which plans to start production of its Endurance pickup truck with Foxconn in the third quarter.

Hightower has a track record in making cars and having an engineer at the helm might create an edge for Lordstown, brokerage AJ Bell analyst Danni Hewson said.

"The fact the old boss isn't leaving the company does ratchet down the tension for investors," Hewson added.

Shares in the Ohio-based company rose about 3% in early trading.