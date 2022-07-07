2022 Audi RS 7 Exclusive Edition is limited to just 23 cars

This is the 2022 Audi RS 7 Exclusive Edition, and it sure is exclusive. Audi says it’s only going to make 23 RS 7s in this spec, so if you’re into the rare, this could be the RS 7 to pursue.

So, what do you get with the Exclusive Edition? The main draw is a unique Mamba Black pearl paint that presents as black with blue undertones. We suspect that the paint will speak for itself much better in person than these limited photos do. You also get Sepang Blue stitching throughout the interior. Those blue accents can be found on the door armrests, center console trim, upper door panels, upper dashboard, seats and floor mats. Audi says that various controls in the cabin are adorned in Sepang Blue braiding, too.

Beyond the black paint and blue interior accents, this RS 7 comes decked out with virtually every performance option you can spec. That means it has the ceramic brake package (with blue-painted calipers), the Dynamic Ride Control suspension and the Sport Exhaust with black-finished exhaust tips. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is the same, and it continues to output 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

Audi makes both its Carbon Optic package and Black Optic package standard for the Exclusive Edition. This means it has blacked-out badges and trim, along with a carbon fiber spoiler, diffuser and mirror caps. It’s also fitted with 22-inch wheels wrapped in 285-section-width summer performance tires. Lastly, the interior gets the Audi Exclusive extended leather package that covers as many surfaces as possible in black leather.

The starting price for the Exclusive Edition is $166,495. Again, only 23 will be produced in this spec, and Audi expects them to ship sometime in late summer.

