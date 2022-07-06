These Tire Rack deals will make you forget all about Prime Day

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Despite the fact that everyone's talking about Prime Day 2022 arriving next week, it's clear that not everyone is necessarily interested in further lining Jeff Bezos' pockets. Well, if you're not a big Amazon fan but you're still on the lookout for deals, don't worry, the entire internet will likely be rife with ways to save money over the next few weeks. Just one of the sites offering some solid deals over the next few weeks is Tire Rack. You can check out the selection of deals below.

Continental

From now until August 31, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $100 back on a Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select passenger Continental tires. If you have a Continental credit card or are willing to open one, you can increase your rebate by an additional $100.

Bridgestone

Until July 26, you can take advantage of this Tire Rack promotion that could get you up to $90 back on a Bridgestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select Bridgestone brand tires, or up to $120 when you use your Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card.

Goodyear

If you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $75 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, but only until September 30. You can increase your rebate by $115 if you use a Goodyear credit card.

Hankook

Are you more of a Hankook kind of person? Don't worry, until August 7 you can purchase a set of four select Hankook tires and get up to an $80 Prepaid Mastercard by mail.

Mickey Thompson

Need a set of Mickey Thompsons? If you purchase a set of four Mickey Thompson Baja Boss A/T tires, you might be eligible to receive a $100 reward by mail, but only until August 15.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

Up to $200 back on select tire purchases