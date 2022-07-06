Hyundai will show some new N stuff next week

We've known Hyundai N has had somethings in the works for a while, most notably a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. And in just a week, it seems the Korean company's performance division will be sharing details about some of its projects on N Day, which is July 14 for the U.S. We're expecting some news about Ioniq 5 N, but as the teaser above shows, there may be some surprises in store.

The coupe-like vehicle under the sheet in the teaser is the most intriguing part of the announcement, and it's a mystery to us. But Hyundai does provide a possible hint. In the full-height version of the teaser, it reads, "Envisioning the future of N with Legacy." The company has done a few incredible electric restomods of its classic models, such as the Pony and the Grandeur. So this might be a track-ready update of another classic model. It has straight edges and hard corners, so maybe it's a heavily modified version of the Scoupe, Hyundai's first two-door sporty car?

But the mystery coupe is likely only part of the announcements. The upcoming Ioniq 5 N is probably the other big part of N Day. We've seen prototypes running around, though they haven't appeared to feature all the bodywork expected of N cars; not even the signature triangular brake lights. Odds are, the prototypes have mainly been testing powertrain and suspension upgrades. The Ioniq 5 N will probably be packing quite a bit of punch. Its cousin, the Kia EV6, has a GT version making 577 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque, all of which would be perfect for an electric N. The EV6 GT's limited-slip rear differential seems a shoo-in, too. We're looking forward to getting details next week.

