Ferrari shows new Hypercar headed to Le Mans

Here’s the first photo of the new Ferrari racecar that will compete in the Le Mans Hypercar class. We got a teaser of the Hypercar last month, and now Ferrari is providing a shadowy look at the whole car. It follows other manufacturers’ recent reveals of their respective Hypercar designs, like Cadillac and BMW.

The ultimate goal for Ferrari with this car is the overall win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year. It’s the 100th running of the famous 24-hour race at the Circuit de la Sarthe, and the field is packed. Toyota has dominated as of late, but there will be a comparatively massive field competing for the overall win next year and in the years to come.

Just like the teaser, the front end of the Ferrari LMH car reminds us of the Daytona SP3’s design. It has what looks like an enormous rear wing with three large fins. Meanwhile, the side is largely shrouded with low sills. We’ll note that the side windows and windshield are on the larger side, though. The prancing horse on the fender identifies it as a Ferrari.

We suspect that Ferrari will reveal the car with much clearer and more detailed pictures soon now that it’s dropped this photo. Hopefully, Ferrari provides some details on its powertrain when it does so, because this photo came with no additional information. Regardless, we get more and more excited about next year’s Le Mans running with each passing reveal — it’s only right that Ferrari is in the field for this revival.

Related video: