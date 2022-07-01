Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter this sweepstakes today and get 50 bonus entries by using the code AUTOBLOG50 at checkout.

Let's not bury the lede: you have a chance to win a 2022 McLaren GT. That would instantly improve almost anyone's garage game tenfold. All you have to do is enter here.

Here are the specs for the McLaren GT, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 2

Powertrain: Twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine

Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic

Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive

Exterior Color: Ember Orange

Interior Color: Black

Horsepower: 612 hp

Torque: 465 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds

Top Speed: 203 mph

Fuel Consumption: 15/21/17 mpg city/highway/combined

Fuel Capacity: 19 gallons

Approximate Retail Value: $243,875.00

Cash-Alt: $182,906.25

Special features: Dihedral "butterfly" doors; 20" and 21" MSO wheels; 12.3" instrument screen; 7" portrait infotainment screen; 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system

Here’s what we thought about it, the last time we drove one:

“As the winter settles in, I find myself reflecting on the most memorable cars that I’ve tested this year. Chief among them, the McLaren GT.

“I drove the GT on a damp midsummer evening. After a lengthy heatwave, temperatures dipped into the low 60s and it was raining lightly. Not the ideal time to drive a $263,000 supercar. And yet, it was impossible not to be excited and curious.

“McLaren has come a long way in a short time. With a decade under its belt as a standalone automotive operation, the company is delivering on ambitious growth plans and now counts four product lines in its portfolio, ranging from the Ultimate to this GT.

“It’s a surprising trajectory considering McLaren is best known for making shooting stars, like the 1990s F1 that captured the zeitgeist for supercars of that era. The F1 was followed by the indelible Mercedes-McLaren SLR from 2003-2010.

“It wasn’t until 2011 that McLaren Automotive — freshly spun off from the racing team — attempted a credible road-going car that could actually be purchased and driven by normal enthusiasts. That car, the 12C, was a first step that ultimately led to proliferation of vehicles and technology for McLaren.

“After a few hours of spirited driving the GT, my conclusion boiled down to one word: maturity. It over-delivered as a grand tourer, though the car is about as much of a GT as the Ford GT, which is to say, not much. My back was a little tight when I returned home, fatigued but not abused. The McLaren GT is a driving workout on par with an Audi R8 or Lamborghini Huracán.

“Performance? It has plenty. But also notable, the fit-and-finish is solid, the looks are striking and it felt like the product of a company that’s been doing this for awhile, which McLaren hasn’t. Certainly competitive with Ferraris and Lamborghis and interesting in its own way. A small shop like McLaren is always going to face challenges achieving scale and consistent prosperity, and the pandemic wreaked havoc on the automaking and racing units. Still, the GT is indicative the company can expand without overreaching.”

According to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, $50 will get you 1,000 entries, and $100 will get you 2,000 entries. Donations benefit Make-A-Wish. Per Omaze, “Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Not only can these wishes help kids build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness, they also restore hope for families, volunteers, medical teams and entire communities. Right now, for every wish granted, there are three more that need financial support. Your generosity will help Make-A-Wish grant even more life-changing wishes for children when they need it most.”

If you want this head-turning McLaren in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter is July 22, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.