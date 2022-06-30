The MC20 is Maserati's first supercar in over 15 years, and you can win one here

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Enter this sweepstakes today through July 4 and get 100 bonus entries by using the code INDEPENDENCE100 at checkout.

It's been over 15 years since a supercar has been made bearing the Maserati trident, but the MC20 is a welcome sight for Maserati fans out there. With stunning looks, F1 technology and a top speed of over 200 miles per hour, the MC20 is a welcome edition to anyone's supercar collection. And thanks to this giveaway, that anyone can be you.

Here are the specs of the MC20, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 2

Powertrain: 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6

Transmission: 8-speed dual clutch automatic

Drivetrain: Rear-Wheel Drive

Exterior Color: Blu Infinito

Interior Color: Cuoio

Horsepower: 621 hp

Torque: 538 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 2.8 sec

Top Speed: 202 mph

Fuel Consumption: Combined/City/Highway: 17/15/20 mpg

Fuel Capacity: 18.85 gallons

Approximate Retail Value: $232,045

Cash Alt: $174,033.75

Special features: 20” Birdcage wheels; Matte carbon fiber interior trim; Maserati Trident Stitched on Headrest; Heated seats; Electronic Limited Slip Differential (E-LSD); Carbon Fiber Roof; Blu brake calipers.

All of this adds up to a prize worth $232,045, and you won’t have to pay a cent of the taxes and delivery fees because Omaze is covering them for you. Not too shabby.

According to Omaze, "no donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes." If you do choose to donate, $10 will get you 100 entries, while $50 will get you 1,000 entries and $100 will get you 2,000 entries.

Donations benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Per Omaze, “Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is renowned for its pediatric medical care. With more than 350 specialty programs, it ranks among the top 10 in the nation, No. 1 in California and No. 1 on the West Coast for clinical excellence on U.S. News & World Report’s prestigious Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. It serves as a premier national training destination for pediatricians, conducts research that advances new treatments and cures, and improves the health of the most vulnerable members of its community. Your generosity will support CHLA’s mission of creating hope and building healthier futures.”

If you want this head-turning supercar in your driveway, enter here. The deadline to enter to win is September 23, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

