  2. Ford
  3. Bronco News
Official

2022 Ford Bronco, Ranger recalled for windshields that could detach

Just over 63,000 vehicles are affected

Jun 30th 2022 at 3:12PM
Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front low
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front low
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front low
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front low
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond rear rock
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond rear rock
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond rear three quarter
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond rear three quarter
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond rear
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond rear
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front profile
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front profile
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond rear profile
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond rear profile
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond badge
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond badge
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front fascia
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front fascia
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond steel bumpers
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond steel bumpers
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond steel wheels
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond steel wheels
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond steel spare tire
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond steel spare tire
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond logo
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond logo
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond fender tie down points
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond fender tie down points
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond name on the window
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond name on the window
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond frameless doors front and rear
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond frameless doors front and rear
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond interior high
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond interior high
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond interior driver low
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond interior driver low
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond interior
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond interior
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front seats
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front seats
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond seat detail
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond seat detail
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond marine grade vinyl upholstery
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond marine grade vinyl upholstery
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond MOLLE strap board
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond MOLLE strap board
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond dash trim and badge
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond dash trim and badge
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond touchscreen dark mode audio screen
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond touchscreen dark mode audio screen
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond touchscreen audio light mode
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond touchscreen audio light mode
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond touchscreen home screen in dark mode
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond touchscreen home screen in dark mode
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond instrument panel
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond instrument panel
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond instrument panel off road
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond instrument panel off road
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond climate and infotainment controls
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond climate and infotainment controls
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond center console
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond center console
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond seven-speed manual
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond seven-speed manual
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond GOAT mode and 4x4 dial
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond GOAT mode and 4x4 dial
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond made in Michigan plaque
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond made in Michigan plaque
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond this picture is not upside down the switches are
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond this picture is not upside down the switches are
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond center console bin
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond center console bin
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond do not step on center console
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond do not step on center console
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond center console grab handle
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond center console grab handle
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond A pillar handle
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond A pillar handle
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond very plastic door trim
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond very plastic door trim
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond rubber dash-mounted buttons
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond rubber dash-mounted buttons
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond roof aux switches
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond roof aux switches
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond roof latch
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond roof latch
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond sound deadening headliner
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond sound deadening headliner
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond back seat floor drain plug
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond back seat floor drain plug
  • Ford Bronco Luggage Test cargo area empty
    • Ford Bronco Luggage Test cargo area empty
  • Ford Bronco Luggage Test all the bags
    • Ford Bronco Luggage Test all the bags
  • Ford Bronco Luggage Test max load
    • Ford Bronco Luggage Test max load
  • Ford Bronco Luggage Test plastic floor
    • Ford Bronco Luggage Test plastic floor
  • Ford Bronco Luggage Test plastic floor detail
    • Ford Bronco Luggage Test plastic floor detail
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond roof rails
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond roof rails
  • Ford Bronco Luggage Test roof rails
    • Ford Bronco Luggage Test roof rails
  • Ford Bronco Luggage Test roof panel off
    • Ford Bronco Luggage Test roof panel off
  • Ford Bronco Luggage Test door and roof bags
    • Ford Bronco Luggage Test door and roof bags
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond door bag
    • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond door bag
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front low
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond rear rock
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond rear three quarter
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond rear
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front profile
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond rear profile
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond badge
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front fascia
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond steel bumpers
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond steel wheels
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond steel spare tire
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond logo
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond fender tie down points
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond name on the window
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond frameless doors front and rear
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond interior high
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond interior driver low
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond interior
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond front seats
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond seat detail
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond marine grade vinyl upholstery
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond MOLLE strap board
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond dash trim and badge
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond touchscreen dark mode audio screen
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond touchscreen audio light mode
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond touchscreen home screen in dark mode
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond instrument panel
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond instrument panel off road
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond climate and infotainment controls
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond center console
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond seven-speed manual
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond GOAT mode and 4x4 dial
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond made in Michigan plaque
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond this picture is not upside down the switches are
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond center console bin
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond do not step on center console
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond center console grab handle
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond A pillar handle
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond very plastic door trim
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond rubber dash-mounted buttons
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond roof aux switches
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond roof latch
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond sound deadening headliner
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond back seat floor drain plug
  • Ford Bronco Luggage Test cargo area empty
  • Ford Bronco Luggage Test all the bags
  • Ford Bronco Luggage Test max load
  • Ford Bronco Luggage Test plastic floor
  • Ford Bronco Luggage Test plastic floor detail
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond roof rails
  • Ford Bronco Luggage Test roof rails
  • Ford Bronco Luggage Test roof panel off
  • Ford Bronco Luggage Test door and roof bags
  • Ford Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond door bag

The Ford Bronco notably has removable exterior components, from the roof to the doors. What's not supposed to come off is the windshield. Unfortunately, some faulty bonding could lead to that component coming off in a crash, and the same applies to the Ford Ranger. Ford is recalling both models, and just over 63,000 vehicles are affected.

The recall applies to 2022 model year Broncos and Rangers built from December 2021 to April 2022. It encompasses 39,063 Broncos and 24,321 Rangers. In addition to the windshield potentially detaching, there could be issues with extra wind noise or water leaks.

The issue came to light after Ford received a complaint about an owner vehicle. This led to an investigation that discovered the faulty windshield bonding issue. Fortunately, no accidents or injuries have been reported.

To fix the problem, Ford dealers will remove the windshields from affected vehicles and reinstall them correctly. The entire procedure will be done for free. Customers can reach Ford regarding the recall by calling 1-866-436-7332, and you can reference recall number 22C12. Ford will also send letters to affected owners starting on July 11. Or use NHTSA's website to look up your vehicle's VIN number to see if it's in the recall.

Related video:

Featured GalleryFord Bronco 4-Door Black Diamond

Ford Bronco Information

Ford Bronco
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X