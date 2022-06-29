  2. Featured
2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed Mega Gallery

Check out the many road and race cars of Goodwood

Jun 29th 2022 at 8:27AM

This year's 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed was an exciting one. It saw an electric car with fan-assisted aerodynamics destroy the track record. Ford revealed an electric Supervan, And of course, all kinds of road, race and rally cars of all eras made appearances.

We were in attendance at the event, and we made sure to take photos of as many of these cars as we could. So click through the galleries for a virtual tour of the festival.

Goodwood Race Cars

  • Mercedes-Sauber C9
    • Mercedes-Sauber C9
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR
    • Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • SCG 007S
    • SCG 007S
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Auto Union Type C
    • Auto Union Type C
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Audi V8 Quattro DTM
    • Audi V8 Quattro DTM
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Jaguar XJR-6
    • Jaguar XJR-6
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • TWR Jaguar XJR-15
    • TWR Jaguar XJR-15
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan R91CP
    • Nissan R91CP
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan R91CP
    • Nissan R91CP
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Capri
    • Ford Capri
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Capri engine
    • Ford Capri engine
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Alfa Romeo GTAm
    • Alfa Romeo GTAm
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Hepworth-Chevrolet GB1
    • Hepworth-Chevrolet GB1
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Alfa Romeo Tipo 33
    • Alfa Romeo Tipo 33
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 917/30
    • Porsche 917/30
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 917/K
    • Porsche 917/K
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 961
    • Porsche 961
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Skyline GT-R R32
    • Nissan Skyline GT-R R32
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Skyline GT-R R32
    • Nissan Skyline GT-R R32
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Emka-Aston Martin C83/1
    • Emka-Aston Martin C83/1
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford C100
    • Ford C100
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lancia LC2
    • Lancia LC2
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 956
    • Porsche 956
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • IMG_9595
    • IMG_9595
  • Ford Supervan 4
    • Ford Supervan 4
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Supervan 4 wheel
    • Ford Supervan 4 wheel
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • H2R
    • H2R
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • IMG_9804
    • IMG_9804
  • IMG_9807
    • IMG_9807
  • IMG_9809
    • IMG_9809
  • IMG_9812
    • IMG_9812
  • Elva-Buick GT160
    • Elva-Buick GT160
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail
    • McLaren F1 GTR Longtail
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
Goodwood Rally Cars

  • Citroen DS, Lancia Delta, Hyundai Tiburon
    • Citroen DS, Lancia Delta, Hyundai Tiburon
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota GR DKR Hilux
    • Toyota GR DKR Hilux
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Peugeot 3008 DKR
    • Peugeot 3008 DKR
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Peugeot 205 T16
    • Peugeot 205 T16
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Audi Sport Quattro
    • Audi Sport Quattro
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford RS200
    • Ford RS200
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Escort
    • Ford Escort
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan 240RS
    • Nissan 240RS
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Subaru Impreza
    • Subaru Impreza
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Prodrive Hunter T1+
    • Prodrive Hunter T1+
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Citroen ZX
    • Citroen ZX
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Citroen Xsara
    • Citroen Xsara
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Subaru Impreza
    • Subaru Impreza
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Subaru Impreza
    • Subaru Impreza
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Subaru Impreza
    • Subaru Impreza
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Focus
    • Ford Focus
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Focus
    • Ford Focus
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota Celica
    • Toyota Celica
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Fairlady Z
    • Nissan Fairlady Z
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Juke Rally Tribute
    • Nissan Juke Rally Tribute
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Juke Rally Tribute
    • Nissan Juke Rally Tribute
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Juke Rally Tribute
    • Nissan Juke Rally Tribute
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Fairlady Z
    • Nissan Fairlady Z
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Skoda Octavia
    • Skoda Octavia
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Skoda Octavia
    • Skoda Octavia
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota 86
    • Toyota 86
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Escort
    • Ford Escort
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Citroen DS
    • Citroen DS
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Citroen DS
    • Citroen DS
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lotus Esprit
    • Lotus Esprit
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lotus Esprit
    • Lotus Esprit
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • VW Golf
    • VW Golf
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Escort Mk 2
    • Ford Escort Mk 2
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Talbot Sunbeam Lotus
    • Talbot Sunbeam Lotus
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Escort Mk 2
    • Ford Escort Mk 2
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Aston Martin V8 Vantage
    • Aston Martin V8 Vantage
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Peugeot 205 T16
    • Peugeot 205 T16
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota GR Yaris
    • Toyota GR Yaris
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Audi Quattro
    • Audi Quattro
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Peugeot 504
    • Peugeot 504
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Peugeot 504
    • Peugeot 504
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Citroen BX 4TC
    • Citroen BX 4TC
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Citroen BX 4TC
    • Citroen BX 4TC
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Fiat 131 Abarth
    • Fiat 131 Abarth
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Pulsar
    • Nissan Pulsar
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Focus
    • Ford Focus
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Subaru Legacy
    • Subaru Legacy
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Subaru Legacy
    • Subaru Legacy
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • MG Metro 6R4
    • MG Metro 6R4
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Peugeot 309
    • Peugeot 309
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 911
    • Porsche 911
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota Celica
    • Toyota Celica
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Subaru Impreza
    • Subaru Impreza
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Land Rover Defender
    • Land Rover Defender
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Land Rover Defender
    • Land Rover Defender
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Proton Pert
    • Proton Pert
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Saab 99 Turbo
    • Saab 99 Turbo
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Saab 99 Turbo
    • Saab 99 Turbo
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Audi Sport UK VW support box truck
    • Audi Sport UK VW support box truck
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Audi Sport UK VW support van
    • Audi Sport UK VW support van
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Audi 200 Quattro
    • Audi 200 Quattro
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Audi 200 Quattro
    • Audi 200 Quattro
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Audi Quattro
    • Audi Quattro
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi Lancer Evo III
    • Mitsubishi Lancer Evo III
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi Lancer Evo III engine
    • Mitsubishi Lancer Evo III engine
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Triumph TR8
    • Triumph TR8
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IV
    • Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IV
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi Galant VR-4
    • Mitsubishi Galant VR-4
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi Galant VR-4
    • Mitsubishi Galant VR-4
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Subaru Impreza
    • Subaru Impreza
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lancia Fulvia
    • Lancia Fulvia
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lancia Delta
    • Lancia Delta
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Escort Mk 2
    • Ford Escort Mk 2
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Escort Mk 1
    • Ford Escort Mk 1
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford RS200
    • Ford RS200
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford RS200 engine bay
    • Ford RS200 engine bay
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Escort Cosworth
    • Ford Escort Cosworth
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Escort Cosworth
    • Ford Escort Cosworth
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mini Cooper S
    • Mini Cooper S
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mini Cooper S
    • Mini Cooper S
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Austin 1800 S
    • Austin 1800 S
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Alpine A110
    • Alpine A110
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ford Falcon
    • Ford Falcon
  • Rover SD1 V8
    • Rover SD1 V8
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.3-16
    • Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.3-16
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Audi Sport Quattro
    • Audi Sport Quattro
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Audi Sport Quattro engine
    • Audi Sport Quattro engine
  • Hyundai Tiburon
    • Hyundai Tiburon
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Hyundai Tiburon
    • Hyundai Tiburon
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mitsubishi Starion
    • Mitsubishi Starion
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Twin-engine VW Scirocco
    • Twin-engine VW Scirocco
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Twin-engine VW Scirocco
    • Twin-engine VW Scirocco
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Twin-engine VW Scirocco (rear engine)
    • Twin-engine VW Scirocco (rear engine)
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Twin-engine VW Scirocco (front engine)
    • Twin-engine VW Scirocco (front engine)
  • Ford Sierra
    • Ford Sierra
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Renault 5 Turbo
    • Renault 5 Turbo
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mercedes-Benz 500SL
    • Mercedes-Benz 500SL
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
Goodwood Drift Cars

  • Liberty Walk Super Silhouette S15 Silvia
    • Liberty Walk Super Silhouette S15 Silvia
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Liberty Walk Super Silhouette S15 Silvia
    • Liberty Walk Super Silhouette S15 Silvia
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Turbo rotary engine in th eLiberty Walk Super Silhouette S15 Silvia
    • Turbo rotary engine in th eLiberty Walk Super Silhouette S15 Silvia
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan GT-R R35
    • Nissan GT-R R35
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan GT-R R35
    • Nissan GT-R R35
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Turbo LS V8 in an R35 GT-R
    • Turbo LS V8 in an R35 GT-R
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Chevy Corvette Z06
    • Chevy Corvette Z06
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Turbo rotary engine in a Corvette Z06
    • Turbo rotary engine in a Corvette Z06
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lexus RC F
    • Lexus RC F
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota 2JZ engine in a Lexus RC F
    • Toyota 2JZ engine in a Lexus RC F
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Skyline GT-R R33
    • Nissan Skyline GT-R R33
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Toyota 86
    • Toyota 86
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Silvia S15
    • Nissan Silvia S15
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Nissan Silvia S14
    • Nissan Silvia S14
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • BMW M3
    • BMW M3
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • BMW M4
    • BMW M4
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
Goodwood Road and Concept Cars

  • Rene Bonnet Djet
    • Rene Bonnet Djet
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • De Tomaso Vallelunga
    • De Tomaso Vallelunga
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lotus Europa
    • Lotus Europa
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ferrari 275 GTB/4
    • Ferrari 275 GTB/4
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ferrari 250 Pininfarina Coupe
    • Ferrari 250 Pininfarina Coupe
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lancia Delta Integrale Final Edition
    • Lancia Delta Integrale Final Edition
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ferrari 330 GT Coupe Michelotti
    • Ferrari 330 GT Coupe Michelotti
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lancia Fulvia
    • Lancia Fulvia
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lancia Delta Integrale
    • Lancia Delta Integrale
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • McLaren F1
    • McLaren F1
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • McLaren F1 XP4 prototype
    • McLaren F1 XP4 prototype
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Bucciali TAV8-32 V12
    • Bucciali TAV8-32 V12
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Bucciali TAV8-32 V12
    • Bucciali TAV8-32 V12
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante
    • Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lancia Astura
    • Lancia Astura
  • Fiat 508 CS Sport Berlinetta Mille Miglia
    • Fiat 508 CS Sport Berlinetta Mille Miglia
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Austin 7 Radio Car
    • Austin 7 Radio Car
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Aston Martin Bulldog
    • Aston Martin Bulldog
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Aston Martin Bulldog
    • Aston Martin Bulldog
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Aston Martin Bulldog
    • Aston Martin Bulldog
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Polestar 5 prototype
    • Polestar 5 prototype
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Polestar 5 prototype
    • Polestar 5 prototype
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
    • Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
    • Polestar 2 BST Edition 270
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Lotus Evija
    • Lotus Evija
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Polestar O2 Roadster
    • Polestar O2 Roadster
  • Hispano-Suiza Carmen
    • Hispano-Suiza Carmen
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Gordon Murray T.50
    • Gordon Murray T.50
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Rimac Nevera
    • Rimac Nevera
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Mercedes-AMG One
    • Mercedes-AMG One
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Czinger C21
    • Czinger C21
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Czinger C21
    • Czinger C21
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Koenigsegg Gemera
    • Koenigsegg Gemera
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Koenigsegg CCX
    • Koenigsegg CCX
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Delage D12
    • Delage D12
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Hennessey Venom F5
    • Hennessey Venom F5
  • Koenigsegg Jesko
    • Koenigsegg Jesko
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Pagani Huayra R
    • Pagani Huayra R
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Pagani Huayra Codalunga
    • Pagani Huayra Codalunga
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Ferrari SP3
    • Ferrari SP3
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Pagani Huayra Codalunga
    • Pagani Huayra Codalunga
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
  • Porsche 911 by Singer Classic Study
    • Porsche 911 by Singer Classic Study
    • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
