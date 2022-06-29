2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed Mega Gallery

This year's 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed was an exciting one. It saw an electric car with fan-assisted aerodynamics destroy the track record. Ford revealed an electric Supervan, And of course, all kinds of road, race and rally cars of all eras made appearances.

We were in attendance at the event, and we made sure to take photos of as many of these cars as we could. So click through the galleries for a virtual tour of the festival.

Goodwood Race Cars