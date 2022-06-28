Sheetz, a convenience store chain, has lowered the price of gas for the July 4 holiday weekend to $3.99 for a gallon of 88-octane regular. Note that Sheetz' Unleaded 88 is a blend of 85% gasoline and 15% ethanol. Sheetz says (scroll to the bottom of the FAQ page): "E15 is gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol, giving drivers a better, more affordable choice at the pump. It's a high-performance fuel that increases horsepower while burning cleaner and cooler than regular gasoline and according to the EPA, any car 2001 or newer can benefit from using it. It reduces harmful emissions and contains fewer toxic additives all while decreasing the need for foreign oil."

If you have a vehicle capable of using ethanol blends as high as E85 (85% ethanol and 15% gasoline), the price for the biofuel-heavy blend has been set at $3.49.

Unleaded 88 $3.99/Gallon and E85 $3.49/Gallon. This is a limited time offer that will be available through the July 4th holiday travel season! — SHEETZ (@sheetz) June 28, 2022

AAA says the current national average price for a gallon of regular is $4.88. Fear of a global recession is being cited as driving the price down by 8 cents since last week. The current national average for E85 stands at $4.14 per gallon.

Sheetz operates over 600 stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. The price cut will be effective through the July 4 weekend. Click here to find out if there's a Sheetz location near you or anywhere you may be traveling this holiday weekend.

Be sure to check the guidance on the inside of your gas flap, or your owner's manual, to see whether either formulation is acceptable in your vehicle. And if they are acceptable to use, then to borrow the company's slogan, then why the Sheetz not?