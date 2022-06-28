2023 Infiniti QX55 starts at $50,175, an increase of $2,650

Infiniti has added "more standard luxury amenities, driver-convenience features, and Infiniti Premium Care" to all grades of the 2023 QX55. The plusher digs come at a price, though. The entry-level Luxe and mid-level Essential trims have each gone up by $2,650, the 2023 Luxe costing $50,175 after the $1,025 destination charge, the 2023 Essential costing $55,275. The top Sensory trim has only been increased by $750, rising to $58,825.

The dosh buys perforated leather upholstery, 4-way power lumbar adjustment for the driver's seat, a USB-C port for the back passengers, rear door handles with integrated LED welcome lighting, auto-folding heated outside mirrors with blind spot detection, and ProPILOT Assist across the board. Three-year standard maintenance program Infinity Premium Care is thrown in, too, providing routine inspections, oil changes and tire rotations for purchasers and lessees. Every variant also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto still requires a cord.

Moving to the Essential upgrades to adaptive LED headlights in a cube design with auto leveling, adds Traffic Sign Recognition to the ADAS suite, and extends feature content with items like climate controlled front seats, around-view monitor, and 3D building graphics for the navigation system.

The QX55 Sensory picks up even nicer leather seating, four-way power lumbar adjustment for the front passenger, heated outboard seats in the second row, a heads-up display, and a motion-activated rear hatch.

The powertrain holds steady with the 2.0-liter variable-compression four-cylinder making 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, "shifting" through a continuously variable transmission and sending power to both axles. The 2023 QX55 can be configured at the Infiniti site now, arriving at dealerships sometime this summer.