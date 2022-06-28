2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup gets its first recall

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning became the subject of its first recall campaign this month care of a tire pressure monitoring system that is not calibrated properly to the tire pressures specified for certain wheel packages. The campaign covers approximately 2,900 examples of the new pickup sold in the U.S. and Canada with the 20-inch wheel and tire package offered as standard equipment on Lariat and as an option on XLT, or the 22-inch package that is included on Platinum models. Vehicles equipped with these packages may not correctly alert the driver if tire pressures drop below spec.

"Ford is issuing a Safety Compliance Recall for certain 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning trucks with 20” or 22” all-season tires because tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) light may not illuminate when intended and may not be able to provide adequate warning of low tire inflation pressure," Ford said in a statement emailed to Autoblog. "This is because the recommended tire cold inflation pressure value in the Body Control Module (BCM) was incorrectly set to 35 psi rather than the correct inflation pressure of 42 psi."

Ford has already started notifying dealers and customers about the campaign. Customers have the option of visiting their dealerships for a 20-minute software update or waiting a few weeks to receive the update over-the-air (OTA). In the meantime, Ford is encouraging owners to check their tire pressures against the specified levels printed on the information placards on the door jambs of their trucks, which are accurate.

