Porsche 718 Cayman, Boxster production expands to meet demand

It might seem like the world is falling apart and we're careening toward recession, but those things haven't stopped people from buying Porsches at a rapid clip. The automaker has seen strong demand for its vehicles in recent years, to the point that it is expanding production of the 718 to an additional factory to keep up.

Porsche’s main facility in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen has its hands full building the 911 and 718, and so the automaker is unable to keep pace with 718 demand with just the one factory. To release pressure, Porsche will fall back on the multi-brand Volkswagen Group plant in Osnabrück for support. The facility previously built the Boxster and Cayman and handles production of other vehicles like the Cayenne.

The automaker is clear that the move to expand production will not impact existing employees in the Stuttgart facility. At the same time, Porsche is moving aggressively toward an electrified future, and states that the 718 will be electrified by 2025. By 2030, the automaker says that more than 80 percent of its new vehicles will be fully electric.

Porsche’s 718 lineup for 2022 isn’t anywhere near as expansive as the seemingly endless catalog of 911 sports cars it offers, but the five core models that make up the series are solid performers in their own right. The 718 Cayman starts at $63,400 and extends to $90,300 for the GTS 4.0 model. The Boxster, which is essentially a Cayman convertible, reaches $92,400 for the same trim. Two GT4 variants are available, including the new GT4 RS, which sports 493 horsepower, a 3.2-second 0-60 mph time, and a 196-mph top speed.

Demand is solid for all variants of the 718, especially the GT4 RS. That car’s $140,000-plus price tag is enough to keep it out of most peoples’ hands, but even those with the cash to spare will have a hard time. Wait times are around two years for a GT4 RS, despite the fact that Porsche isn’t limiting the model’s production or availability.

