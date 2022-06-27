GM recalls 2022 Cadillac XT5, XT6 and GMC Acadia for suspension issue

General Motors is recalling a relatively small number of 2022 Cadillac and GMC crossovers to address the potential for missing or loose rear suspension hardware that is being blamed on a lapse in quality control at the company's Spring Hill facility. The campaign covers 223 examples of the Cadillac XT5, 159 examples of the Cadillac XT6 and 354 examples of the GMC Acadia.

"General Motors has decided that a defect, which relates to motor vehicle safety, exists in certain 2022 model year Cadillac XT5, XT6, and GMC Acadia vehicles," GM said in its defect report. "A fastener in the left-rear suspension toe link in some of these vehicles may not have been fully tightened during suspension assembly. After an assembly process was moved to a new area, error proofing equipment was not initially set up properly, which allowed a window where the operator might miss tightening certain fasteners without the failure being flagged."

The issue was discovered by a quality engineer at the Spring Hill facility in March of this year, at which point GM conducted an audit to determine which and how many vehicles may have left the factory with improperly torqued or missing fasteners, narrowing down the recall population to the above 736 vehicles. No incidents associated with the defect have been reported in customer vehicles.

