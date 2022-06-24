2023 Cadillac Escalade-V and Honda HR-V | Autoblog Podcast #735

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Senior West Coast Editor James Riswick have been driving some interesting vehicles, including the Cadillac Escalade-V, VW Jetta, BMW X3 and the new Honda HR-V. They also compare the Duramax-powered Chevy Silverado High Country to the 6.2-liter GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate. Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder drops in with a dispatch from the first drive of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, previewing his upcoming review of the brand's first EV. Finally, they open the mailbag and help a reader pick a used car for under $20,000 in the Spend My Money segment.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #735

Get The Podcast

Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes

Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify

RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator

MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.

Related video: