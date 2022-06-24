2023 Cadillac Escalade-V and Honda HR-V | Autoblog Podcast #735

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Senior West Coast Editor James Riswick have been driving some interesting vehicles, including the Cadillac Escalade-V, VW Jetta, BMW X3 and the new Honda HR-V. They also compare the Duramax-powered Chevy Silverado High Country to the 6.2-liter GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate. Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder drops in with a dispatch from the first drive of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, previewing his upcoming review of the brand's first EV. Finally, they open the mailbag and help a reader pick a used car for under $20,000 in the Spend My Money segment.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #735
Get The Podcast
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V
- 2022 Volkswagen Jetta
- 2022 BMW X3 M40i
- 2023 Honda HR-V
- 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country w/Duramax vs. GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate w/6.2-liter
- Dispatch: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq
- Spend My Money: Sub-$20k used car
Feedback
