VW ID.Aero electric sedan previewed in design sketches

Volkswagen is about to add a sedan to its range of ID-branded electric cars. The company published a pair of design sketches to preview a four-door model named ID.Aero that will share chassis components and several styling cues with existing models like the ID.4 crossover.

We've heard about Volkswagen's electric sedan before: the ID.Vizzion concept unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show hinted at what the car could look like, and our spies spotted a camouflaged pre-production prototype testing in late 2021. From a design perspective, much has changed since 2018: the ID.Aero seems to feature a more angular-looking front end with bigger headlights that fall in line with the design language that characterizes Volkswagen's current crop of electric cars. Out back, the Vizzion's light bar remains but it's taller and it doesn't stretch as far into the quarter panels. In many ways, the Aero looks closer to the 2019 Space Vizzion concept than to the 2018 design study.

Technical specifications haven't been released. All we know is that the Aero will be fully electric and that it will be built on a version of the highly modular MEB platform that Volkswagen designed to underpin its EVs. Rear- and all-wheel-drive models could ultimately be offered.

Volkswagen will unveil the ID.Aero on June 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. European time, which is 8:00 a.m. in New York City and 5:00 a.m. in Los Angeles. The sedan will go on sale in China during the second half of 2023, and the company notes that it will unveil the variant that it will sell in Europe and in North America in 2023 as well. There's no word yet on what (if anything) will differentiate the Aero in each region.

